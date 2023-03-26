Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mississippi
Published

Mississippi tornado given EF-4 rating, tore deadly 59-mile path of destruction, weather officials say

EF-4 tornado flattened neighborhoods; 25 killed in Mississippi

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
At least 26 dead after fatal tornadoes strike the South Video

At least 26 dead after fatal tornadoes strike the South

FOX Weather correspondent Robert Ray reports the latest on the destruction from Rolling Fork, Mississippi. 

As crews in Mississippi continue to dig through decimated neighborhoods in the aftermath of a deadly tornado, weather officials released preliminary information on the powerful storm early Sunday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson said the tornado that devastated the Mississippi Delta town of Rolling Fork Friday night was given an EF-4 rating, which has top wind gusts between 166 mph and 200 mph.

The tornado had ripped a 59-mile path of destruction beginning in northern Issaquena County before ending in northern Holmes County, according to the NWS. The twister lasted over an hour and had a maximum path width of three-quarters of a mile.

At least 25 people were killed and dozens of others were injured in Mississippi. One man was killed after his trailer home flipped several times in Alabama. 

BIDEN DECLARES ‘MAJOR DISASTER’ IN MISSISSIPPI, ORDERS FEDERAL AID FOLLOWING DEADLY TORNADOES

Hundreds of people have been displaced after the twister flattened entire blocks, obliterated houses, flipped over cars, ripped a steeple off a church and toppled a municipal water tower.

Mississippi tornado damage to Rolling Fork captured in aerial video Video

Crews on Sunday resumed digging through the wreckage of flattened and damaged homes, commercial buildings and municipal offices as NWS officials warned more severe weather could be hitting the region.

Emergency rescuers and first responders climb through a tornado demolished mobile home park looking for bodies that might be buried in the piles of debris, insulation, and home furnishings on Saturday morning in Rolling Fork, Miss.

Emergency rescuers and first responders climb through a tornado demolished mobile home park looking for bodies that might be buried in the piles of debris, insulation, and home furnishings on Saturday morning in Rolling Fork, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

High winds, large hail and potential tornadoes were possible in eastern Louisiana, south-central Mississippi and south-central Alabama, officials said.

A vehicle awaits removal on Saturday after getting destroyed by a Friday night tornado that hit Rolling Fork, Miss.

A vehicle awaits removal on Saturday after getting destroyed by a Friday night tornado that hit Rolling Fork, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

METEOROLOGIST PRAYS FOR MISSISSIPPI RESIDENTS IN PATH OF TORNADO WHILE ON AIR: ‘DEAR JESUS, PLEASE HELP THEM’

President Biden declared a major emergency in Mississippi and made federal aid available to the state early Sunday, making federal funding available to Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties.

  • downed power lines and wrecked home
    Image 1 of 2

    Insulation and tin are seen stuck and wrapped around the remains of trees near the intersection of Highways 25 and 6 in Amory Miss., on Saturday. (AP Photo/Jim Lytle)

  • toppled trees and damaged home
    Image 2 of 2

    A house on Meadowbrook Circle in Amory, Miss., has eight large trees uprooted and resting on various parts of the roof on Saturday following a severe storm the night before. (AP Photo/Jim Lytle)

Federal funding was available during recovery efforts for temporary housing, home repairs, loans covering uninsured property losses and other individual and business programs, the White House said in a statement.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell was scheduled to visit the state on Sunday to evaluate the destruction.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.