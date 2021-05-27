Senate passes measure asking Biden to declassify origins of coronavirus

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day



Senate passes bill requiring the Biden administration to declassify intelligence on COVID-19 origins

The Senate approved a bill that would require the Biden administration and the director of national intelligence to declassify intelligence on the origins of COVID-19 by unanimous consent Wednesday evening.

"The American people deserve to know about the origins of COVID-19," Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley said on the Senate floor before the bill passed. "They deserve to know how this terrible pandemic that has ravaged the globe and our country, how it got started, and what China’s role was in starting it."

He said that voters deserved to see the evidence and judge for themselves, rather than different speculation from various administration officials on where the virus may have come from.

"Whether it’s weighing in on issues of health care, national security, COVID-19, who disagrees with transparency?" asked Indiana Republican Sen. Mike Braun. "The sunshine reveals everything."

Braun noted that even Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has headed the U.S. coronavirus response through two presidential administrations, has called for transparency surrounding the origins of the virus.

In a statement before the vote, Biden said intelligence leaders were weighing two possible scenarios – that the virus either leapt to a human from contact with an infected animal or that it accidentally leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

Democrats are getting increasingly nervous about 'woke' culture, analysts say

A New York Times opinion writer wondered in a new op-ed on Wednesday if the progressive cancel culture push will backfire on Democrats at the polls, and he isn't the only analyst asking the question.

"Is Wokeness ‘Kryptonite for Democrats?’" Times contributor Thomas Edsall's headline asked.

Edsall quoted several surveys finding most people are against the more radical campaigns, such as efforts to defund the police and upend traditional gender norms. And yet, he said, Republicans can still point to the extreme minority that is pushing these ideas to argue that the Democratic Party is increasingly beholden to the radicals.

"Although centrist Democrats make up the majority of the party in the polls I cited above, the fact that a substantial minority of Democrats takes the more extreme stance allows Republicans to portray the Democratic Party as very much in thrall to its more ‘radical’ wing," Edsall wrote.

Edsall shared an email he received from social psychologist Jonathan Haidt arguing that the left-wing policies will only serve to drag down the party.

"Wokeness is kryptonite for Democrats," Haidt wrote. "Most people hate it, other than the progressive activists. If you just look at Americans' policy preferences, Dems should be winning big majorities. But we have strong negative partisanship, and when people are faced with a party that seems to want to defund the police and rename schools, rather than open them, all while crime is rising and kids' welfare is falling, the left flank of the party is just so easy for Republicans to run against."



Virginia couple shot dead in cold blood outside their home, police say

A manhunt was underway in Virginia on Wednesday after a husband and wife were brutally murdered outside their home in Springfield, authorities said.

The couple were shot in cold blood in their front yard just before 9:30 a.m., Fairfax County police said.

"They did nothing wrong. They were tragically and horribly murdered in their neighborhood," Fairfax County police Maj. Ed O’Carroll said at an evening news conference.

O’Carroll identified the victims as Edward McDaniel Jr., 55, and Brenda McDaniel, 63.

Police had yet to identify the suspect -- or suspects -- whom they believe killed the couple. Investigators were searching for a 2018 light-colored Nissan Altima with Maryland plate number 1EF1479.



SOME PARTING WORDS



Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., joined "Fox News @ Night" to discuss the push for an investigation into the unknown origins of COVID-19 Wednesday night.

"We need to figure out exactly where this virus came from, how it originated and figure out if it did or did not come from that lab," Blackburn said, adding "There will be many ways we can get the answers and go back to the work that Secretary Pompeo, as secretary of state, had started in 2018 when there were reports from our diplomatic scientists that there were issues around this lab – there were concerns."

"And," she continued, "I think we start there and work forward."



