Georgia Little Caesars attack suspect arrested on assault, kidnapping charges

The hunt for a woman seen on video brutally beating another woman inside a Little Caesars restaurant in Augusta, Georgia, last week ended Tuesday with her arrest, authorities said.

Brittany Kennedy, 25, was located on the 300 block of Calvary Drive and taken into custody by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

SOUTH CAROLINA MURDER SUSPECT CAPTURED AFTER WEEK-LONG MANHUNT BY FORCE OF 300 OFFICERS

Kennedy had been wanted since May 17, when she allegedly beat 22-year-old Emily Broadwater at the restaurant. The confrontation unfolded just after 4 p.m. when Kennedy pulled Broadwater’s chair out from under her, according to a sheriff’s case report.

A bystander recorded the incident and posted video online showing Kennedy repeatedly punching Broadwater in the face before dragging her outside and stomping on her head two times.

No one at the restaurant appeared to try breaking up the fight in the video.

Little Caesars previously provided Fox News with footage from the restaurant after the attack ended that shows staff members using a first aid kit to help Broadwater as she waited for deputies to arrive.

"The safety of our crew members and customers is the most important thing to us," the restaurant told Fox News in a statement at the time. "In any case where a customer or employee is in danger, we advise our crew members to call the police immediately."

The case report said Broadwater suffered a black eye, a large laceration on the inside of her lip, a bruise on her forehead and multiple cuts on her head, face and neck.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While authorities have yet to release a motive in the alleged assault, Crime Online reported that Kennedy attacked Broadwater after learning that her baby’s father had been hanging around with the younger woman while Kennedy was in jail.

"All I did was help a friend out with his kids while his baby mama was locked up. She has been harassing me for weeks now," Broadwater allegedly said on Facebook.

Kennedy was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center and charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping and criminal damage to property in the second degree.

The sheriff’s office said no additional information was immediately available for release.