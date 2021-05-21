'Ridiculous' to see left-wing bureaucrats bringing 'woke-ism' to military: Ted Cruz

Senate Foreign Affairs Committee member Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said on Friday that it is "ridiculous" to see left-wing bureaucrats bringing 'woke-ism' to the U.S. Army in a new ad. The video sparked an immediate online reaction, with critics warning that the "joke" of an ad would undermine confidence in the strength of the U.S. military, as others posted comparisons to the Russian military's recruiting messages.

TWITTER EXPLODES OVER RUSSIAN ARMY RECRUITMENT AD COMPARED TO 'WOKE' US VERSION: 'WE ARE DOOMED'

SEN. CRUZ: Look, it's ridiculous, and the men and women of our military, our soldiers and sailors and airmen and Marines are the toughest, most ferocious, and effective fighting force on the face of the planet. They are the reason we are free. They are the reason we have our rights. And what we're seeing is Democratic politicians and these woke lefty bureaucrats and lefty media reporters trying to destroy the American military, trying to turn it into, frankly, a bunch of pansies.

The job of the military is to kill the bad guys. And it is to strike fear in the enemies of America. People sign up to join the military because they want to keep us safe, they don't want to sit around a circle, emoting and passing daisies back and forth. They want to train to defeat the enemies and protect America. That's what our military should be doing.

The Democrats and the media, what they're doing is profoundly dangerous and it's profoundly disrespectful. Look, I view this ad hand in hand with the recruiting videos for the CIA, which likewise has people, you know, sharing basically with their therapist about their anxiety disorder. I don't need James Bond or Jason Bourne to have an anxiety disorder. I need him to be able to find out who the terrorists are that want to kill us so that we can kill them before they kill us.