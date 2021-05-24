Ben Domenech: Other nations laughing at US for embracing 'woke religion' critical race theory

Fox News contributor Ben Domenech said Sunday that other nations around the world were laughing at the United States for embracing the "woke religion that is critical race theory."

Domenech raised doubts about the controversial academic movement on "The Big Sunday Show," explaining that critical race theory appeals to a mostly white, left-wing audience, and that some minorities were concerned because they don't view its teaching as helpful for their children to learn the necessary skills in school that they need to succeed.

Host Trace Gallagher began the discussion by noting that multiple states, including Texas, were either working on, or considering, bills that would ban the teaching of critical race theory in public schools. He also noted that the Palm Beach County, Florida school board released a new declaration vowing to dismantle "white advantage" in the school system. He then turned to Domenech for his reaction.

"The other nations around the world are laughing at us when it comes to this. You saw what happened when China met with the Biden officials in Alaska and were downgrading their ability to have any moral authority because of America's policing policy," Domenech said. "Other nations around the world are laughing at America's embrace of this woke religion that is critical race theory, which, if you look at the polls … appeals primarily to white, left-of-center Democrats, as opposed to actually solving any problems for ethnically diverse Americans."

"Hispanic Americans in particular are reacting to this politically. The stretch of critical race theory into these public schools is something they do not view as being in any way in favor of trying to teach their students the skills that they need in order to succeed in the marketplace, which is the American dream, it's still the American dream, and it's not racist to say that," he continued.

Critical race theory, a school of thought that focuses on how racial minorities are impacted by power structures and institutions, has faced increasing scrutiny since becoming a more mainstream approach to education by the far-left. In addition to a number of state legislatures pushing to ban its teaching in schools, other have spoken out against the school of thought, including former school board members, some celebrities, and many state Attorneys' General.