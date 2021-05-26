Toddler admitted into American Mensa has an IQ of 146, makes history as youngest member

A 2-year-old girl has just made history as the youngest member of American Mensa.

California native Kashe Quest has an IQ of 146 and was accepted into the high-IQ society, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles.

The achievement is certainly impressive considering average intelligence quotient scores typically range between 85 and 115 in the U.S., reports Healthline. Moreover, Mensa only admits people who receive IQ scores that are in the top 2% of a population.

"Kashe is a remarkable girl, and what may be rare here is that Kashe's gifts have been recognized so early in life. Her parents will be able to help her with some of the unique challenges gifted youth encounter," American Mensa’s Executive Director Trevor Mitchell told Fox News via email.

"Being the smartest person in the room isn't always easy, and Mensa understands the importance of being challenged by others, of having our potential recognized, and of celebrating achievements," Mitchell added.

Kashe, who is nearing the age of 3, has made several academic strides that many toddlers her age have yet to reach.

According to Fox 11, Kashe can count to 100, identify all 50 U.S. states by shape and select elements on the periodic table.

Her communication abilities are also advanced with 50 sign language signs memorized so far in addition to learning English and Spanish and how to read.

While one report published by Harvard Medical School states that "babies are primed to learn language—any language—while still in the womb, and are born ready to continue the task," most people begin to learn to read in early elementary school grades.

"We started to notice her memory was really great. She just picked up things really fast and she was really interested in learning," Kashe’s mother Sukhjit Athwal told Fox 11. "At about 17, 18 months, she had recognized all the alphabet, numbers, colors, and shapes."

However, Athwal noted that Kashe shares many behavioral similarities with other toddlers her age – including negotiations and tantrums. The main difference is that Kashe can understand what is being told to her more so than her young peers, Athwal explained to Fox 11.

Intelligence quotients are determined by a set of standardized tests or subtests that access human intelligence.

Psychologists administer these tests and evaluate a person in various areas, including math, language skills, memory, spatial perception and other abilities.

The person with the highest IQ score in the world is American magazine columnist Marilyn vos Savant, 74, according to the Guinness Book of Records. She has an IQ of 228.