Senate hearing on who was 'really running' Biden White House kicks off and more top headlines

TOP 3

1. Senate hearing on who was 'really running' Biden White House kicks off

2. Iran warns it will respond if US gets involved with Israeli strikes

3. President Trump throws TikTok a lifeline as ban deadline approaches

MAJOR HEADLINES

VERDICT LOOMS – Karen Read jury zeroes in on lesser charge. Continue reading …

TRIAL TWIST – Diddy's defense team signals shift in strategy as prosecutors wrap up. Continue reading …

BENCH PRESS – Bryan Kohberger judge could slap contempt charges on leakers. Continue reading …

WOKE & ROLL – Rock band frontman declares Trump voters are 'not allowed' at his shows. Continue reading …

1969 – 2025 – Food Network star Anne Burrell dies at 55. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

‘SO BE IT’ – Florida AG in contempt after telling officers to ignore judge's immigration ruling. Continue reading …

BIOLOGY BATTLE – Biden-appointed judge blocks Trump's move to only allow two genders on U.S. passports. Continue reading …

ENEMIES AT THE GATE – Trump's approach to Africa lauded for 'outside the box' thinking. Continue reading …

‘DESTRUCTIVE’ – FBI Director says man who threatened Trump used same message as Comey's Instagram post. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

HEALTH SHOWDOWN – Popular YouTube doctor reveals what's really wrong with America's obesity epidemic. Continue reading …

EMPTY DESKS – Chicago schools face enrollment crisis with 150 buildings half-empty. Continue reading …

NETWORK IN CRISIS – CNN morale 'really grim' as network faces uncertain future with corporate split. Continue reading …

WE WILL ‘RESIST’ – Sanctuary city mayor warns Trump against sending military forces to its streets. Continue reading …

OPINION

SEAN DUFFY – Take a Great American Road Trip and rediscover our amazing country. Continue reading …

BEN CARSON – After COVID confusion, how can we rebuild trust in public health leaders? Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

BIGGER BUDGET – Social Security recipients could get more money next year than previously thought. Continue reading …

HIDDEN WARNINGS – Study finds 'surprising' way to spot cancer three years before diagnosis. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on famous fathers and starry skies. Take the quiz here …

RENAISSANCE RELIC – Untouched 16th-century shipwreck discovered at unprecedented depth. Continue reading …

IMPRESSIVE – An 80-year-old held a plank for 50 minutes, setting a potential record for his age group. See video …

WATCH

ERICK STAKELBECK – The Iranian regime is teetering on the brink of collapse. See video …

SEN. JOHN THUNE – Iran has menaced that region of the world for 50 years. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today's in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













