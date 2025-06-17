Rock band frontman declares Trump voters are 'not allowed' at his shows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The lead singer of the alternative rock band "The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus" told supporters supporters of President Donald Trump they are permanently banned from his shows Saturday.

Frontman Ronnie Winter made the declaration in a video posted to his band’s official Instagram page, saying, "If you voted for Donald Trump, do not come to my shows — forever, not just like these four years."

He specifically attacked Christian Trump supporters, stating, "If you’re Christian and you voted for Donald Trump, shame on you. You are not allowed to come to my shows. I don’t want you there. Don’t come to my shows."

Winter continued, "Do not come to my shows because you’re going to hear a lot of propaganda, and you’re going to hear like the actual words of Jesus."

"You’re going to see a lot of acceptance from all areas of life and races, and um, you’re just going to see a lot of harmony, OK? That’s not what you’re about, OK? Don’t come. Refunds are available. Forever, don’t come. Goodbye."

"It’s awesome that you love ‘Face Down’; it’s not for you. It’s not your song, OK? It is not your song," Winter added, mentioning the band’s most successful song that they debuted in 2006. "The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus" last released an album in 2018.

During the clip, Winter also slammed critics who attacked his liberal beliefs in the past, telling followers he is proudly "woke," and that woke people have been right in their predictions about the country’s decline under Trump.

"Look man, the thing about being woke is you’re awake, and once you’re awake you can never go to sleep," he said. "Not only has nothing changed, but everything they said was going to happen – the woke people – has happened. You have done nothing but prove them right."

Winter joins a growing list of musicians who have spoken out against Trump’s second term in recent months. Classic rock legend Bruce Springsteen had made an anti-Trump screed a fixture of his current world tour.

"In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration," Springsteen told the crowd on multiple legs of his latest tour.

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello said, "F--- that guy," in reference to Trump at a recent Boston music festival.

Longtime Trump critic Neil Young wrote on his website in April that he was worried that Trump could detain him when he does his next American tour.