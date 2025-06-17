BEN CARSON: After COVID confusion, how can we rebuild trust in public health leaders?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Just over five years ago, our nation faced a moment that felt more like fiction than reality—a global pandemic and a national emergency, brought on by a virus we had never seen before. Faced with fear and uncertainty, Americans turned to our frontline healthcare workers, public health leaders, and scientists to help guide us through. And we trusted them—because historically, we’ve had good reason to.

But as the weeks turned into months, something began to shift. Decisions that lacked consistency and transparency started to erode that trust. Schools were closed to protect children—yet we later learned how deeply it harmed them. Mask mandates changed repeatedly. Beaches were shut down, while large political gatherings were permitted. These contradictions did more than confuse people—they undermined confidence in those charged with guiding us through the crisis.

Many Americans endured great sacrifices—missing weddings, funerals, and final goodbyes with loved ones—while some officials appeared to operate by a different set of rules. The phrase "trust the science" was too often wielded as a shield against legitimate questions and concerns.

RFK JR SCRAPS VACCINE COMMITTEE MEMBERS IN EFFORT TO RESTORE 'PUBLIC TRUST'

As a member of President Trump’s White House Coronavirus Task Force, I witnessed firsthand the difference of opinion among health experts. But rather than welcome those scientific debates, some dismissed them outright—labeling thoughtful disagreement as "anti-science." That kind of dismissiveness damages the very credibility that public institutions depend upon.

Today, we are seeing the consequences of that breakdown in trust. Perhaps nowhere is it more evident than in the growing skepticism around vaccinations. For decades, immunizations have been one of modern medicine’s greatest achievements—eliminating diseases and saving millions of lives. But now, after years of mixed messaging and politicized public health decisions, we’re watching long-held confidence in vaccines waver.

This isn’t hypothetical. We are now facing the largest measles outbreak in the U.S. in a generation—spanning 31 states, resulting in over a thousand infections and the tragic loss of life. In several of the hardest-hit areas, vaccination rates are dangerously low. This mistrust has even begun to shape legislation, with several states considering laws that would further weaken immunization efforts.

We must not allow the missteps of recent years to unravel the decades of progress made through sound immunization practices. The established guidelines for routine vaccinations have long provided a foundation of safe and effective protection against serious diseases. While that trust must be restored, it must go hand in hand with a renewed respect for parental choice and individual responsibility. Confidence in vaccines grows when people are engaged and provided with clear information and empowered to make informed decisions in consultation with trusted providers. Trust is not built through mandates—it’s earned through transparency, consistency, and respect for personal responsibility.

It is time for a reset. We need to move past the confusion and division of the COVID era. We must acknowledge what went wrong—not to assign blame, but to rebuild what’s been lost: trust.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

President Donald Trump’s team at the Department of Health and Human Services and the Food and Drug Administration now has the opportunity to lead with clarity, competence, and a renewed focus on serving the American people. We recently saw very significant personnel changes at ACIP – a panel central to vaccine policy. This committee plays a vital role in protecting families and guiding national readiness. It’s important in our quest for change that we pursue reform that’s thoughtful, apolitical and fair. Safeguarding credibility is key to advancing the President’s broader mission.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Let us remember that public health is not just about data—it’s about people. It’s about protecting families, preserving life, and earning trust through honesty and integrity.

We’ve all learned important lessons from a difficult time. Let’s carry those lessons forward—and finally close the chapter on the COVID era.