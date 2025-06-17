Anne Burrell, Food Network star, dead at 55

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Food Network star Anne Burrell has died. She was 55.

The channel announced Burrell's death in a post that was shared to Instagram on Tuesday.

"We are deeply saddened to share the news that beloved chef, Anne Burrell, passed away this morning," the caption read. "Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss."

Representatives for Burrell shared a statement from the "Worst Cooks in America" host's family in a press release that was obtained by People magazine.

"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered," Burrell's family said in a statement on Tuesday. "Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

