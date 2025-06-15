Rare 16th-century shipwreck found at record depth in French waters: 'Remarkable discovery'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Officials recently unveiled the deepest-recorded shipwreck in French waters, complete with a remarkably well-preserved cargo dating back 500 years.

The findings were announced by the French Department of Underwater and Submarine Archaeological Research (DRASSM) in a Facebook post on June 11.

Officials said the ship was found by a French Navy unit during a military operation on March 4.

The shipwreck, which has been dubbed Camarat 4, was found off the coast of Ramatuelle, in southeastern France. It was found over one-and-a-half miles underwater.

"The shipwreck was discovered unexpectedly during an exploratory mission conducted as part of the ministerial strategy for mastering the seabed," said DRASSM's post, which was translated from French to English.

"This newly found wreck stretches 30 meters long and 7 meters wide, indicating a large navigation unit."

Officials believe that the vessel dates back to the 16th century based on its cargo, which has remarkably survived the past five centuries.

Underwater pictures show a plethora of handmade ceramics near the wrecked ship. Historians believe the well-crafted artifacts originated from Liguria, Italy.

"The quality of the images obtained allows for detailed examination of this merchandise: around 200 visible polychrome faience [glazed ceramic ware] pitchers, with many more seemingly trapped under sediment," DRASSM said.

The pitchers also prominently feature the Christogram IHS, which symbolizes Jesus Christ, reflecting the enormous role that Christianity played in early modern Europe.

"These globular pitchers with pinched spouts and ribbon handles, typical of 16th-century Ligurian production, are adorned with the Christ monogram 'IHS' [and] various vegetal and geometric decorations," DRASSM added. "Several motifs have been identified."

"The cargo also includes about 100 plates, probably of Ligurian origin as well. Other items resemble onboard equipment: anchors, cannons and two cauldrons," the government agency continued.

"Numerous remnants are concealed under the sand and will require further study."

The statement noted that no other maritime cultural asset has been discovered at such depths in French waters, highlighting the extraordinary nature of the find.

"The wreck has remained untouched by recovery efforts, and at this depth, it has been preserved from degradation, including plundering," DRASSM added.

"This presents a unique research opportunity … [It's] a remarkable discovery due to its depth, unprecedented nature, and the opportunity it offers to study an almost intact 16th-century ensemble."

Multiple centuries-old shipwrecks have been found in European waters so far this year.

Off the coast of Ireland, underwater archaeologists recently found an 18th-century vessel that is believed to be a long-lost treasure ship.

In Spain, an early modern shipwreck was recently found in an unlikely place: beneath a former fish market.