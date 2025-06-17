White House condemns Jim Acosta as 'disgraceful human being' after he jokes about Trump's dead ex-wife

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ex-CNN correspondent Jim Acosta joked in an interview posted Monday about President Donald Trump's deceased former wife's burial site and called her an example of an immigrant "doing the jobs that Americans don’t want to do."

Acosta, speaking on a "No Kings" Day episode of "The Contrarian" podcast with Jennifer Rubin, blasted Trump not only for the ICE raids, but argued he is a hypocrite on the immigration issue because of his immigrant wives, including his late first wife Ivana.

"Where are the ICE raids at the Trump properties? Could somebody call ICE on the Trump golf course in Virginia? You're telling me there's nobody in there that is undocumented or has some kind of squirreliness going on with their paperwork?" he asked in a clip flagged by reporter Jason Cohen. "Give me a break."

"How many immigrants has he married? He's got one buried at his golf course in New Jersey! Isn't she buried by the first hole or the second tee or something like that?" he asked, as Rubin and left-wing reporter April Ryan laughed.

"Immigrants always doing the jobs that Americans don't want to do!" he joked further.

Ivana, who is the mother of the president's three eldest children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric, is buried at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. She died in 2022.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Digital in response, "Jim Acosta is a disgraceful human being."

Acosta, who left CNN in January, covered the White House for the network during Trump's first term and became one of his fiercest critics, often mixing on-air editorializing with his reporting. He's maintained his stridently left-wing tone since going independent this year.

In recent weeks, Los Angeles, California, has become a powder keg of political controversy as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) performs raids throughout the sanctuary city.

The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested a total of 575 individuals since the first weekend of protests, according to a media release. Authorities have battled protesters, hurling projectiles, setting fire to cars and launching fireworks at police officers in response to the ICE raids, with 10 members of law enforcement reporting injuries as of Monday, according to the LAPD.

Fox News' Julia Bonavita contributed to this report.