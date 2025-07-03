SEE IT: Small plane flips over in South Carolina backyard after pilot's deliberate maneuver

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Home surveillance footage captured the startling moment a single-engine Cessna 150 flipped over in a backyard in South Carolina.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed to Fox News Digital that the small aircraft overturned during a rough landing in a grassy yard in Pelzer, South Carolina, around 9 a.m. Sunday, June 29.

Footage, captured on Vicki Coker's Nest surveillance camera, showed the aircraft tumbling through a grassy yard.

DELTA PLANE WING FLAP LANDS IN HOMEOWNER'S DRIVEWAY

Speaking to WYFF 4, the pilot said he was aiming to land on a grass strip along Williams Road when he came in too fast. As the plane hit a bump in the uneven ground, it suddenly lifted back into the air.

In a split-second decision, he chose to deliberately flip the aircraft, believing it was the only way to prevent further damage.

The pilot survived the flip, the FAA said.

SMALL PLANE HIT POWER LINES BEFORE DEADLY SAN DIEGO CRASH, NTSB CONFIRMS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed to Fox News Digital that it is investigating the weekend accident.

"There was an incident on Sunday in which a Cessna 150 airplane flipped over after landing on a grass strip," the agency said in a statement. "The extent of the damage to the airplane has not yet been determined. As damage is substantial, it will be classified as an accident, and the NTSB will open an investigation."