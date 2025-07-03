Expand / Collapse search
SEE IT: Small plane flips over in South Carolina backyard after pilot's deliberate maneuver

Home surveillance camera captures dramatic moment Cessna 150 flips in South Carolina backyard

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
Small aircraft flips after crash in South Carolina yard Video

Small aircraft flips after crash in South Carolina yard

Video footage from Vicki Coker's surveillance video shows the moment a single-engine plane flipped over in a backyard in South Carolina. (Vicki Coker via Storyful)

Home surveillance footage captured the startling moment a single-engine Cessna 150 flipped over in a backyard in South Carolina.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed to Fox News Digital that the small aircraft overturned during a rough landing in a grassy yard in Pelzer, South Carolina, around 9 a.m. Sunday, June 29.

Footage, captured on Vicki Coker's Nest surveillance camera, showed the aircraft tumbling through a grassy yard.

Plane crash in yard

The Cessna aircraft tumbled through a South Carolina woman's yard June 29. (Vicki Cofer via Storyful)

Speaking to WYFF 4, the pilot said he was aiming to land on a grass strip along Williams Road when he came in too fast. As the plane hit a bump in the uneven ground, it suddenly lifted back into the air. 

In a split-second decision, he chose to deliberately flip the aircraft, believing it was the only way to prevent further damage.

The pilot survived the flip, the FAA said.

Small plane crashes in yard

Surveillance video shows the moment a single-engine plane flipped over in a backyard in South Carolina. (Vicki Cofer via Storyful)

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed to Fox News Digital that it is investigating the weekend accident.

"There was an incident on Sunday in which a Cessna 150 airplane flipped over after landing on a grass strip," the agency said in a statement. "The extent of the damage to the airplane has not yet been determined. As damage is substantial, it will be classified as an accident, and the NTSB will open an investigation."

