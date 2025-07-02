Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Airport News & Updates

FAA partners with university in South to address nationwide air traffic controller shortage

New enhanced training initiative allows graduates to bypass academy steps and move directly to facilities

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
close
Aviation expert pulls back curtain on FAA chaos Video

Aviation expert pulls back curtain on FAA chaos

Greg Raiff, CEO of Elevate Aviation Group, explained the FAA's outdated system and why Newark Liberty International Airport is experiencing blackouts in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently signed an agreement with a Georgia university to supercharge its air traffic controller hiring pipeline.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced on Wednesday the FAA has partnered with Middle Georgia State University to become the next school for the FAA's Enhanced Air Traffic – Collegiate Training Initiative (AT-CTI), allowing more people to get into air traffic facilities and on the job faster.

The FAA has a nationwide shortage of roughly 3,000 air traffic controllers.

A sign marks the entrance to the FAA headquarters

The FAA has a nationwide shortage of roughly 3,000 air traffic controllers. (J. David Ake/Getty Images)

TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT DEPLOYING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO SPOT AIR TRAFFIC DANGERS, DUFFY SAYS

FAA officials authorized eight programs at seven schools to provide the same thorough curriculum and advanced training technology offered at the FAA’s Air Traffic Controller Academy in Oklahoma City. 

Middle Georgia State University will be home to the first program authorized in Georgia.  

"We need more of the best and brightest in our towers to make our nation’s air traffic system the envy of the world," Duffy wrote in a news release. "Enhanced AT-CTI programs like the one at Middle Georgia State University are key to building a next-generation workforce, reducing delays, unlocking the future of aviation." 

Air traffic control tower at Reagan airport

Air controllers work in the control tower of Ronald Reagan International Airport following a deadly mid-air collision in late January. (Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images)

TRUMP ADMIN PROPOSES BRAND NEW AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL SYSTEM TO ENHANCE SAFETY, 'UNLOCK THE FUTURE OF AIR TRAVEL'

The AT-CTI initiative is one of the efforts to fuel the air traffic controller hiring pipeline, which has already qualified and referred more than 8,320 candidates to the Air Traffic Skills Assessment (ATSA). 

Duffy also announced a package to boost the controller workforce, including financial incentives for graduates and new hires who complete initial training milestones, and those who are assigned to hard-to-staff facilities.

"As Georgia's flagship aviation school, we take seriously the responsibility of equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and credentials needed for safe and efficient air travel," said Christopher Blake, Middle Georgia State University president. "Our commitment to our core value of adaptability ensures our programs stay current with technological advances and industry changes, preparing graduates who can thrive in dynamic aviation environments." 

Runway Incident Boston

A package to boost the controller workforce includes financial incentives for graduates and new hires who complete initial training milestones. (Seth Wenig/AP Photo)

FROM FLOPPY DISKS TO FLIGHT DELAYS: TOP LAWMAKER WARNS US AIR SYSTEM IS DUE FOR A REBOOT

Enhanced AT-CTI school students must pass the ATSA, meet the FAA’s medical and security requirements, and pass performance verifications to receive an official endorsement certificate.

After meeting the requirements, graduates report directly to an FAA facility to begin their training.    

In the Standard AT-CTI, graduates attend the FAA Academy, but can bypass the introductory Air Traffic Basics Course.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FAA also has a year-round hiring opportunity for experienced controllers from the military and private industry, and is enhancing training with modernized simulators to move new hires through training more efficiently, according to the release.

"The FAA will continue to take aggressive action to get the best and brightest to join our team and increase our controller workforce," FAA officials said. "Controllers’ work is critical to meeting our safety mission, and we’ve made the hiring process more efficient than ever."

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.