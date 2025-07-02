FAA partners with university in South to address nationwide air traffic controller shortage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently signed an agreement with a Georgia university to supercharge its air traffic controller hiring pipeline.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced on Wednesday the FAA has partnered with Middle Georgia State University to become the next school for the FAA's Enhanced Air Traffic – Collegiate Training Initiative (AT-CTI), allowing more people to get into air traffic facilities and on the job faster.

The FAA has a nationwide shortage of roughly 3,000 air traffic controllers.

TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT DEPLOYING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO SPOT AIR TRAFFIC DANGERS, DUFFY SAYS

FAA officials authorized eight programs at seven schools to provide the same thorough curriculum and advanced training technology offered at the FAA’s Air Traffic Controller Academy in Oklahoma City.

Middle Georgia State University will be home to the first program authorized in Georgia.

"We need more of the best and brightest in our towers to make our nation’s air traffic system the envy of the world," Duffy wrote in a news release. "Enhanced AT-CTI programs like the one at Middle Georgia State University are key to building a next-generation workforce, reducing delays, unlocking the future of aviation."

TRUMP ADMIN PROPOSES BRAND NEW AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL SYSTEM TO ENHANCE SAFETY, 'UNLOCK THE FUTURE OF AIR TRAVEL'

The AT-CTI initiative is one of the efforts to fuel the air traffic controller hiring pipeline, which has already qualified and referred more than 8,320 candidates to the Air Traffic Skills Assessment (ATSA).

Duffy also announced a package to boost the controller workforce, including financial incentives for graduates and new hires who complete initial training milestones, and those who are assigned to hard-to-staff facilities.

"As Georgia's flagship aviation school, we take seriously the responsibility of equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and credentials needed for safe and efficient air travel," said Christopher Blake, Middle Georgia State University president. "Our commitment to our core value of adaptability ensures our programs stay current with technological advances and industry changes, preparing graduates who can thrive in dynamic aviation environments."

FROM FLOPPY DISKS TO FLIGHT DELAYS: TOP LAWMAKER WARNS US AIR SYSTEM IS DUE FOR A REBOOT

Enhanced AT-CTI school students must pass the ATSA, meet the FAA’s medical and security requirements, and pass performance verifications to receive an official endorsement certificate.

After meeting the requirements, graduates report directly to an FAA facility to begin their training.

In the Standard AT-CTI, graduates attend the FAA Academy, but can bypass the introductory Air Traffic Basics Course.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FAA also has a year-round hiring opportunity for experienced controllers from the military and private industry, and is enhancing training with modernized simulators to move new hires through training more efficiently, according to the release.

"The FAA will continue to take aggressive action to get the best and brightest to join our team and increase our controller workforce," FAA officials said. "Controllers’ work is critical to meeting our safety mission, and we’ve made the hiring process more efficient than ever."