Delta plane wing flap lands in homeowner's driveway

A Delta Air Lines flight landed safely after part of its wing flap fell off and landed on the driveway of a North Carolina home.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning, the airline confirmed to Fox News Digital. The Boeing 737-900ER was traveling from Atlanta to Raleigh-Durham with six crew members and 109 passengers on board.

"After the aircraft landed safely, it was observed that a portion of the left wing's trailing edge flap was not in place. Delta is fully supporting retrieval efforts and will cooperate with investigations as nothing is more important than safety," a Delta spokesperson said.

The part separated from the Boeing plane operating as Flight 3247 before it landed at 1:15 a.m. local time on July 2.

The flight had both departure and en-route delays due to thunderstorm activity, Delta said. It left Atlanta 10 minutes late, at 11:06 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to Fox News Digital that it is investigating what happened.

Raleigh police told local TV station WRAL that no injuries or property damage were reported as a result of the incident.

"It's amazing when you consider it's such a dense neighborhood and people are out all the time," Susan Reed, who works near the location where the part crashed down, told WRAL. "We really dodged a bullet on this one. Let's just hope it doesn't happen again."