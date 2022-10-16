Second Arizona baby tests positive for fentanyl in less than a week

An infant in Phoenix, Arizona tested positive for fentanyl in the second such case police have encountered in less than a week.

Phoenix Police responded to the latest case at 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday, discovering an infant that tested positive for exposure to fentanyl. The infant was treated and is expected to survive, with police saying the baby was placed in the care of the Department of Child Safety, according to a report from Fox 10.

The case comes less than a week after Phoenix Police were forced to give a different infant a life-saving dose of Narcan after it was suspected of being exposed to the dangerous drug.

"When they arrived they located a family with a young infant that appeared lethargic with shallow breathing," a police spokesperson said. "The infant was treated with Narcan on scene and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The infant is expected to survive."

Later blood tests confirmed the infant was positive for fentanyl.

"Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit took over the investigation," police said in a statement. "A search warrant was obtained for the parents' apartment where evidence of fentanyl was located. Currently, there are no arrests however, the investigation remains active."

Fentanyl is a highly dangerous drug that can turn fatal after small doses and are often packaged to look like other drugs or legitimate prescription medications.

"Many users believe that they are purchasing heroin and actually don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl – which often results in overdose deaths," the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) warns. "Clandestinely-produced fentanyl is primarily manufactured in Mexico."