Arizona baby exposed to fentanyl saved after Phoenix police administers emergency Narcan dose

An Arizona baby was administered a life-save dose of Narcan after being exposed to fentanyl.

The Phoenix Police Department said officers responded to an injured person call at an apartment complex near 79th Avenue and McDowell Road at approximately 2:13 p.m. on Sunday.

"When they arrived they located a family with a young infant that appeared lethargic with shallow breathing," a police spokesperson said. "The infant was treated with Narcan on scene and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The infant is expected to survive."

A blood test was administered, and the results showed the infant was positive for fentanyl, police said.

"Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit took over the investigation," a statement obtained by Fox News Digital said. "A search warrant was obtained for the parents' apartment where evidence of fentanyl was located. Currently, there are no arrests however, the investigation remains active."

It’s unclear how the baby was exposed to the deadly drug.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

It is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says, "Many users believe that they are purchasing heroin and actually don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl – which often results in overdose deaths. Clandestinely-produced fentanyl is primarily manufactured in Mexico."