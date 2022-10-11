Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Arizona baby exposed to fentanyl saved after Phoenix police administers emergency Narcan dose

Phoenix police responding to an injured person call found the infant 'lethargic with shallow breathing'

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Arizona baby was administered a life-save dose of Narcan after being exposed to fentanyl. 

The Phoenix Police Department said officers responded to an injured person call at an apartment complex near 79th Avenue and McDowell Road at approximately 2:13 p.m. on Sunday. 

"When they arrived they located a family with a young infant that appeared lethargic with shallow breathing," a police spokesperson said. "The infant was treated with Narcan on scene and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The infant is expected to survive." 

A blood test was administered, and the results showed the infant was positive for fentanyl, police said. 

GEORGIA K9 UNIT UNCOVERS $172K OF FENTANYL IN PACKAGE SHIPPED FROM CALIFORNIA 

"Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit took over the investigation," a statement obtained by Fox News Digital said. "A search warrant was obtained for the parents' apartment where evidence of fentanyl was located. Currently, there are no arrests however, the investigation remains active."

Mexican cartels are mass-producing fentanyl pills in rainbow colors. 

Mexican cartels are mass-producing fentanyl pills in rainbow colors.  ( U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA))

It’s unclear how the baby was exposed to the deadly drug.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). 

This file image shows Narcan, which police are trained to use to save lives. 

This file image shows Narcan, which police are trained to use to save lives.  (Fox News)

It is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S. 

This file images shows a badge on a Phoenix police officer. 

This file images shows a badge on a Phoenix police officer.  (Phoenix Police/Facebook)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says, "Many users believe that they are purchasing heroin and actually don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl – which often results in overdose deaths. Clandestinely-produced fentanyl is primarily manufactured in Mexico."

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 