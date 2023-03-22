Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington
Published

Seattle suburb shooting kills 1 person, 1 officer injured

WA officers were investigating two neighboring businesses in Everett

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A police officer in a Seattle suburb was shot and another person died early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Few details have been released, including the condition of the officer, how the other person died or why officers were investigating two neighboring businesses in Everett, located about 30 miles north of Seattle, the Seattle Times reported.

The officer was taken to a hospital and was alive, said Courtney O’Keefe, a spokesperson for the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team.

The response team, which includes various county law enforcement agencies and the Washington State Patrol, responds to and investigates police use of force.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COACH REINSTATED AFTER WINNING $1.7 MILLION SETTLEMENT

A Seattle suburb shooting leave one person dead, and one officer injured on Wednesday morning. 

A Seattle suburb shooting leave one person dead, and one officer injured on Wednesday morning. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officers were at two scenes, a department store and a neighboring car dealership, O’Keefe said.

There were no other reported injuries in the shooting, which occurred between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Before the shooting, Everett police responded to a 911 call with multiple officers and suspects involved. It was not immediately clear if this was related.