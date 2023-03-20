Expand / Collapse search
Washington
Published

Sheriff's deputy hospitalized after being shot in Seattle

WA deputy in critical condition after situation involving barricaded person

Associated Press
A King County Sheriff’s deputy was shot in Seattle Monday during a situation involving a barricaded person and is in critical condition at a hospital, police said.

The Seattle Police Department said on Twitter around 10:30 a.m. that a person was barricaded in the Ballard neighborhood and that a county detective had been shot and taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg told The Associated Press around noon that he was "critical and will be an intensive care patient." His name has not been released.

A King County sheriff's deputy was hospitalized after being shot in Seattle on Monday.

Just before noon, police said the scene was secure and that the King County Independent Force Investigation Team will be investigating. No further details about what happened were immediately released, including who shot the detective, whether any arrests were made or about the person who was barricaded.

A large police presence responded to the scene, including the Sheriff’s Office crisis negotiation team and SWAT, The Seattle Times reported.