Florida woman arrested for calling 911 over 12,000 times this year

A Florida woman was arrested for making 12,512 phone calls to police precincts this year.

Carla Jefferson, 51, "harasses, belittles, swears at, argues with" whoever picks up her incessant calls to the non-emergency lines of the St. Petersburg Police department and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, according to a court document.

Jefferson’s calls account for 10% of incoming phone traffic to the St. Petersburg Department this year, according to officials.

Last month, Jefferson called the precinct 512 times in a 24-hour span. The calls were described in the affidavit as "vulgar, threatening, or obscene."

Every incoming call made to the police department communications center is answered. Call takers handle emergencies and hundreds of requests for help every day.

"They're talking to people who are scared, who are on the worst day of their life because they need police," said Spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez reportedly told Fox 13. "And on top of that, they have to deal with somebody who's just calling to harass them."

Officials report Jefferson’s ringtone rampage has been holding up the lines for legitimate callers. The content of Jefferson’s calls typically includes "extreme expletives" and "sexual innuendos."

"She doesn't call to ask for any police services. She calls to harass, to cuss and just degrade the call takers, "Fernandez said. "We're kind of at a situation now where her calls are interfering with our ability to respond to regular residents who need police response."

Jefferson is out on bond for the same offense she was arrested for two months ago. Jefferson previously received a notice informing her that her actions will result in prosecution.

Once the affidavit was confirmed received, Jefferson called the precinct, insisted officers come arrest her because she "loves playing this game," then refused to answer the door when officers arrived, according to the affidavit.

Jefferson was charged with three misdemeanors for misusing the 911 system and for making harassing phone calls.