Scholar warns parents after Gay resignation, Bellows said voter ID 'rooted' in racism and more top headlines

‘EMBARRASSED’ – Scholar tells parents Harvard education not 'worth it' for their children after president resigns. Continue reading …

‘VOTER SUPPRESSION’ – Maine Dem who barred Trump from ballot said voter ID laws 'rooted in White supremacy.' Continue reading …

OVERSTEPPING – Texas emergency rooms not bound by Biden admin's guidance on emergency abortion, federal court rules. Continue reading …

'JOHN DOE’ – 'Big names' reportedly to be unmasked when court docs related to Epstein are released. Continue reading …

SHOCK PLEA DEAL – Woman learns her fate in failed $2M horror murder-for-hire plot against husband. Continue reading …

POLITICS

'NOT COMPLICATED’ – Sen. Sanders calls for US to end funding of Israeli PM Netanyahu's 'immoral' war in Middle East. Continue reading …

BUILDING MOMENTUM - Haley more than doubles her fundraising with a $24 million haul the past three months. Continue reading…

'DEEPLY CONCERNING' – Two CCP-linked groups hold NYC New Year's events, Dem lawmakers attend. Continue reading …

EMPOWERING ‘LEFTIST ACTIVISTS’ – Free-market advocates warn about Biden admin's 'digital discrimination' rules. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…





MEDIA

COMPLICATED ‘ROAD’ – WSJ editor working on reporter's release from Russia gives prognosis for his return. Continue reading …

BIG TIME REVERSAL – ABC News covers Epstein and Clinton ties years after network’s hot mic ‘we had everything’ scandal. Continue reading …

‘MAKES MY BLOOD BOIL’ – Black doctor roasts 'systemic racism' study on health. Continue reading …

‘BROKEN RECORD’ – Dave Chappelle's trans jokes in Netflix special frustrate liberal critics: 'He's learned nothing.' Continue reading …









OPINION

CHRISTOPHER BEDFORD – Firing Harvard's Claudine Gay won't cure the cancer at this elite university. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – Will 2024 be the year that DEI, climate craziness and open border policies start to lose their mojo? Continue reading …



PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Lose the woke. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Claudine Gay finally resigned in disgrace. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Biden is an abject failure. Continue reading …

PRESIDENT TO BLAME – Mike Pompeo warns Biden has accelerated the rate in decay of America's deterrence. See video ...







IN OTHER NEWS

ABDUCTED ABROAD – American dad fights for return of young son kidnapped overseas. Continue reading …

‘ALARMING INCIDENT’ – 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star’s attack caps cast tragedies. Continue reading …

STICKING WITH IT – Weight-loss treatments could boost New Year's commitments. Continue reading …

QUITE THE NIGHT – What we learned from the thrilling College Football Playoff Semifinals. Continue reading …

KEEPING VISITORS ENTERTAINED – See this rare and critically endangered animal that "dances" – and the newest member of this family. See video …

WATCH

SAGE STEELE – I just wish Al Sharpton would go away. See video …

HOWARD KURTZ – This is a devastating political earthquake of a poll for Biden. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Today, [Harvard President] Claudine Gay resigned as president, but when you read her statement, she doesn't at all sound remorseful for, or even doesn't mention, her plagiarism, but predictably, she plays the race card, claiming that she's been subjected to personal attacks and threats fueled by racial animus. Well, that was exactly what the media was waiting for, and the racial arsonist himself, Al Sharpton, said this is an attack on every Black woman in the country who's put a crack in the glass ceiling."

– LAURA INGRAHAM







