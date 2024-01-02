JESSE WATTERS: Claudine Gay finally resigned in disgrace

Fox News host Jesse Watters recaps why Harvard President Claudine Gay was pressured to resign on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Harvard University always held the title of the most elite Ivy League school. Sorry, Yale.

Harvard University was the first college ever established in the American colonies way back in 1636, when Joe Biden was just a young lad. Taking the name of an English clergyman, John Harvard, who donated his library and estate for the greater good of the country. And Harvard always put America first. During the American Revolution, Harvard moved their students off campus and provided housing to the Continental Army, where thousands of soldiers used Cambridge as a fort during the siege of Boston. And throughout its almost 400-year history, the best and the brightest Harvard minds educated America's most prominent leaders- men like John Adams, Teddy and Franklin Roosevelt, John F Kennedy, who famously said "to be a Harvard man is an enviable distinction."

But in 2024, the legacy of the Harvard man is a little duller. The university's falling on its sword. Today, Claudine Gay became the shortest serving Harvard president in four centuries, forced to resign in disgrace after she was caught plagiarizing half of her published academic scholarship, the gravest sin in academia. Fifty instances of academic fraud and counting. Or, as CNN calls it, "sloppy attribution."

…

CNN redefined shoplifting as shopping without money, and now plagiarism is "sloppy attribution." I'm going to ask CNN for a better way to describe me not helping out around the house – "Investing in non-household activities"?

Yeah. We never would have known the Harvard president was an intellectual phony if she hadn't drawn attention to herself at a congressional hearing where she said you're allowed to yell "kill the Jews" at Harvard.

…

This weekend, Harvard's student newspaper The Crimson, wrote this: "Harvard's presidency is no mere empty honor. Gay has failed. The Harvard Corporation must find a leader who can do better." But Harvard today can afford to lose its honor. They did that when they replaced scholars with radical activists. But what it can't afford to lose is its money. And Harvard lost $1,000,000,000 in donations during Gay's turmoil. Harvard's a hedge fund that happens to host a few classes. With a $50 billion endowment, losing $1,000,000,000 in a single month is how you get sacked fast.

But Gay says if she was White, she'd still have the job: "It has been distressing to have doubt cast on my commitments to confronting hate and to upholding scholarly rigor- two bedrock values that are fundamental to who I am. And frightening to be subjected to personal attacks and threats fueled by racial animus."

Gay is saying you don't care about plagiarism, antisemitism, or losing a billion bucks, you're just a racist. Gay knows exactly how you feel, but has no idea how Jews feel walking through a campus while students call for their murder. Bull.