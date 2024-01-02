LAURA INGRAHAM: Lose the woke

Fox News host Laura Ingraham advocates for losing the "woke" when it comes to merit after Harvard President Claudine Gay's resignation on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The accusations of plagiarism against Claudine Gay — they started trickling out slowly and, you know, where there's smoke, there's fire. Harvard tried to cover for her by essentially waving off Gay's malfeasance as just an oversight that could be corrected. Remember, they said it was just instances of inadequate citation. Well, those instances neared the number 50 yesterday, not just a few words here or there. Unless you think lifting full paragraphs from another author's work is cool.

I guess 50 must've been the magic number, though, because today Claudine Gay resigned as president, but when you read her statement, she doesn't at all sound remorseful for, or even doesn't mention, her plagiarism, but predictably, she plays the race card, claiming that she's been subjected to personal attacks and threats fueled by racial animus. Well, that was exactly what the media was waiting for, and the racial arsonist himself, Al Sharpton, said this is an attack on every Black woman in the country who's put a crack in the glass ceiling.

...

