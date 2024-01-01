Bill Clinton to be identified in previously redacted Jeffrey Epstein documents: Report

Former President Bill Clinton is going to be identified as one of several John Does in previously redacted documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to ABC News.

Fox News’ Alexandria Hoff reported Monday that Clinton "is not the only big name expected to be released."

"There are more than 150 individuals identified only as John or Jane Does, but the legal masking is about to come off," Hoff said Monday on "FOX & Friends."

Last month, a federal judge in New York ordered the unsealing of dozens of documents naming people linked to the disgraced financier.

"The Manhattan federal judge ruled that there was no justification to continue to have documents sealed in a settled case involving an Epstein accuser," Hoff said. "The documents are expected to be unredacted and released as early as tomorrow, and among those named, former President Bill Clinton, that’s according to ABC News."

ABC News reported Sunday that Clinton will be named but "there is no indication the sealed records contain evidence of illegal conduct" by the former president. Clinton is mentioned more than 50 times in the redacted filings, ABC News reported.

A spokesperson for Clinton declined to speak with the Disney-owned news operation. Clinton’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The documents are expected to identify people, including associates, victims, investigators and journalists who covered the case. Some of the names will remain under seal, including those belonging to minor victims who never spoke publicly about the case and a person who the judge said was wrongly identified as an alleged perpetrator by a reporter.

At least one person asked the court not to release her name, arguing that it could put her at risk of physical harm.

The order came as part of a 2015 lawsuit between Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre and his former lover and accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell. The case was settled in 2017, but the judge indicated in hearings in 2021 and 2022 that the names would not remain sealed indefinitely. Giuffre has alleged that Epstein and Maxwell trafficked her when she was 17 years old. She is now in her 30s.

Epstein, already a convicted sex offender in Florida, died at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York while awaiting federal trial for sex trafficking in 2019. His death was ruled a suicide.

Federal investigators upheld the designation in a 128-page report released in June. While finding flaws with the Bureau of Prisons and its staff members, the report also uncovered no evidence to contradict the designation of Epstein's death as a suicide.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.