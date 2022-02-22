Putin orders troops into Ukraine as US braces for war

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know to start your day ...

RUSSIAN TROOPS MOVING - Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian troops into the two breakaway regions of Ukraine after recognizing their independence, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Russian government's legal portal published his two decrees following a televised address late Monday. A witness sent Reuters footage of columns of military vehicles, including tanks and APCs, moving on the outskirts of Donetsk early on Tuesday. Continue reading …

CNN SAGA - The ongoing saga surrounding CNN is a "legal mess" for everyone involved as Discovery is set to take over the beleaguered news organization. Continue reading …

NYC REFORMS BACKFIRED - Progressive leaders have ushered in criminal justice reforms theoretically intended to rectify the imbalance of Black Americans who are arrested, convicted and incarcerated. But in practice, in cities like New York, these reforms have backfired, resulting in a spike in crime, with more Black Americans victimized and more Black Americans incarcerated, according to experts. Continue reading …

NC MYSTERY - Investigators in North Carolina are asking for the public’s help identifying a man’s remains found in the woods of Cherokee County under mysterious circumstances. They say they have no active missing person cases in the area and evidence at the scene showed the man had been deceased for a while, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Continue reading …

OLYMPIC FAILURE - A sobbing Russian figure skater berated by one of her coaches for a poor routine. Grim-looking cooling towers in the background of acrobatic snowboard jumps. It all played out in a host country engaged in human rights atrocities that was also the origin site of a global pandemic. For NBC, it wasn't exactly Olympic glory in China. Continue reading …

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Laura Ingraham argued during Monday’s ‘The Ingraham Angle’ that President Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are two peas in a tyrannical pod, saying working class citizens are being pushed too far by elites. Watch now …

POLITICS

TEXAS GOP CLASH - It is a clash of titans: The clout of an endorsement from former President Donald Trump faces down the legacy of the Bush family political dynasty in the GOP primary for Texas attorney general. Continue reading …

PROTESTERS REACT - Canadian demonstrators described their experiences as police broke up the Freedom Convoy over the weekend. Protests against COVID-19 mandates rallied in Ottawa on Jan. 29 and brought hundreds of truckers and tens of thousands of protesters to the capital. Continue reading …

MSNBC HOST’S OUTRAGE - MSNBC host Joy Reid accused the Republican Party of racism on Monday over a meme the GOP Twitter account shared celebrating Presidents Day. The meme portrayed a collage of Republican presidents with the message, "Happy Presidents' Day to such great US presidents." President Biden was pictured as well with the irreverent caption, "Not you." Continue reading …

PAUL’S WARNING - Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said the Emergencies Act Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently invoked to quell the trucker convoy protests is "very, very dangerous" and warned against similar legislation available in the United States. Continue reading …

BIDEN ENDORSEMENT - MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell said Monday President Biden believes he is going to emerge victorious from the facedown with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that he has "confidence" and "ego" in his foreign policy abilities. Continue reading …

OPINION

MATT WIEDINGER - No argument – however insulting or illogical – deters some Democrats from promoting more welfare benefits. Continue reading …

JONATHAN TURLEY - The Trudeau government went public last week with a condemnation of Cuba over its lack of free speech protections as the government deployed unprecedented powers to crack down on Canadian truckers and their supporters. Continue reading …

CALISTA AND NEWT GINGRICH - On Presidents Day, it is important to remember the exceptional leaders of our nation, the legacies they left behind, and what we can learn from them today. Presidents Day initially honored the birth of America’s first president – George Washington. Because of Washington’s indispensable role in the founding of our nation, America has celebrated his birth since 1800, following his death in 1799. Continue reading …

REBECCA GRANT - Russian President Vladimir Putin is baiting Ukraine with artillery shelling, cyber attacks, mysterious explosions in Eastern Ukraine and nuclear missile drills featuring bombers and hypersonic missiles. Continue reading …

JOHN CRIBB - (In the voice of Abraham Lincoln) Dear Young People, I’ve been keeping an eye on this country of ours ever since I was president, almost eight score years ago, and jotting down notes about what I’ve seen. I like to put them in my stovepipe hat and carry them around for safekeeping, but since today is Presidents Day, it's a good time to take a few out and write a letter to you. Continue reading …

ROOFTOP REVELATIONS: DAY 93 - For a long time, black conservative intellectuals like Thomas Sowell and Shelby Steele have argued against the destructive forces of post-'60s liberalism in favor of true black power that comes with individual development. Though they can never know at the time of their writings, their hope is that one day men and women of action will heed their words and effect the true and lasting change that is needed to better society for all. Continue reading …

Follow along as Fox News checks in with Pastor Corey Brooks each day with a new Rooftop Revelation.

IN OTHER NEWS

SEATTLE GRAFITTI - Like gray skies and rainfall, graffiti in the city of Seattle, Washington, is ubiquitous today. Defaced public and private property can be seen everywhere — on storefronts, apartment buildings, commercial vehicles, highways, bridges, street signs and recycling bins. Nothing is spared. Continue reading …

PRINCE ANDREW’S HOPE - Prince Andrew still believes he has a shot at public life. Pals of the Duke of York made that claim after Prince Andrew agreed last week to settle his sex abuse case by making a substantial donation to his accuser’s charity and declaring that he never meant to malign her character. Continue reading …

ON TO THE NCAA’S - Penn’s transgender swimmer Lia Thomas brought the national spotlight to the Ivy League Championships over the weekend and left as a champion in three different races. Thomas won the 100, 200 and 500 freestyle events during the course of the week as the transgender swimmer gets ready for the NCAA Championships in March Continue reading …

COURTENEY’S LOOK - Courteney Cox said she once had a huge revelation about the cosmetic work she was doing in order to maintain her appearance that made her appreciate the fact she’s soon turning a new page into her 60s. Continue reading …

AND JUST LIKE THAT … - The cast of "And Just Like That" has responded to Meghan McCain's criticism that the "Sex and the City" reboot was too "woke." McCain criticized the show for the "clumsy attempt to reformat" and claimed that "wokeness kills everything" in an op-ed published by the Daily Mail. Continue reading …

"[In July 2020], Putin declared his lust for Ukraine … all the while Russian troops and equipment, they were amassing at Ukraine's border for the better part of a year. And yet Biden failed to turn the screws."

- SEAN HANNITY

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

This edition of Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.