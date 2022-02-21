Expand / Collapse search
MSNBC anchor loses it over GOP meme celebrating Presidents Day

Reid trashed GOP meme celebrating Republican presidents for ‘erasing first black president’

By Kristine Parks | Fox News
MSNBC host Joy Reid accused the Republican Party of racism on Monday over a meme the GOP Twitter account shared celebrating Presidents' Day. 

The meme portrayed a collage of Republican presidents with the message, "Happy Presidents' Day to such great US presidents." President Biden was pictured as well with the irreverent caption, "Not you." 

MSNBC'S JOY REID CLAIMS 'MAINLY CONSERVATIVE WHITE PARENTS' PROTESTING SCHOOL BOARDS, PARENTS DISAGREE

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: In this screengrab, Joy Reid speaks at the 33rd Gloria Awards

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: In this screengrab, Joy Reid speaks at the 33rd Gloria Awards ((Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women))

Reid expressed outrage on Twitter over the tweet trolling President Biden and celebrating Republican presidents. 

The MSNBC host took cues from Democrat strategist Christine Pelosi, who blasted the meme for "whiting out" President Obama and called it an example of "anti-CRT education." 

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 02: Former US President Barack Obama addresses the crowd in support of Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 02: Former US President Barack Obama addresses the crowd in support of Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

"Disappearing the first Black president while whitewashing Richard Nixon and disrespecting the man who served as the first Black president’s VP, who is now president. Notable as this party writes education mandates telling your kids’ teachers what they are allowed to teach," Reid wrote. 

She wasn’t the only one at MSNBC outraged by the meme. Frequent MSNBC guest Elie Mystal tweeted, "They put Nixon there POSITIVELY, but not Biden. And, of course, the @GOP would like you to think that Barack Obama never existed at all."

MSNBC'S JOY REID: 'EDUCATION' ISSUE IS 'CODE' FOR WHITE PARENTS WHO DON'T WANT RACE TAUGHT IN SCHOOLS

Ironically, the Democrats Twitter account posted a Happy Presidents’ Day meme where they also left out the first Black president. 

Reid and Mystal have faced blowback for recent comments about race.

Last week on Reid's show the "ReidOut," Elie Mystal attacked America as a country that "hates black people."

After the Super Bowl, the Reid herself claimed the NFL had tried to "sanitize Blackness."

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to kristine.parks@fox.com.