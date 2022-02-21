'And Just Like That' cast responds to Meghan McCain's criticism that 'Sex and the City' reboot was too 'woke'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The cast of "And Just Like That" has responded to Meghan McCain's criticism that the "Sex and the City" reboot was too "woke."

McCain criticized the show for the "clumsy attempt to reformat" and claimed that "wokeness kills everything" in an op-ed published by the Daily Mail.

Cynthia Nixon and Nicole Ari Parker both disagreed with McCain during an interview with Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM show Saturday.

"I disagree," Nixon told Cohen when he asked what she thought of McCain's criticism. "The show became so beloved — reruns for all those years. … I feel like people have watched it, and they know it so well, inside and out."

"Because people know it so well, they have enshrined it in nostalgia. But this is a show that has always pushed every kind of boundary. I think that that's what's so magnificent about the new show — about how many different directions we're going with that, and pushing boundaries and shaking people up," Nixon continued. "And most importantly, shaking the characters up."

"We don't want to see these characters … comfortable. We want to see them out of their comfort zones," she added.

Parker, who stars as Lisa Todd Wexley on the reboot, also disagreed.

"Comments like that say more about the person saying them," she told Cohen.

"What's too much? Maybe in your living room or when you step outside, it looks the same as inside, and you go to the grocery store, and it's the same," Parker added. "Maybe it is too much for you. For these characters in New York City, it's not."

McCain originally wrote her criticism in an op-ed for the Daily Mail published in December.

"Carrie now plays the part of the 'cisgender woman' on a podcast with younger co-hosts. One of them is — of course — queer and nonbinary. Because it's so boring and un-evolved to be a straight white woman," she wrote.

"I don't know who to blame: the writers of the show or this particularly stupid and repressive time we are living in," she continued. "Now entire plotlines are dedicated to microaggressions."

McCain concluded her column by writing, "Wokeness kills everything and I am disappointed to tell you that ‘And Just Like That’ is another victim of Hollywood trying to placate a specific audience and not the original one, which was made it [sic] a hit in the first place."