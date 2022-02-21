North Carolina deputies find skeletal remains, personal effects and camera belonging to unidentified man

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Investigators in North Carolina are asking for the public’s help identifying a man’s remains found in the woods of Cherokee County under mysterious circumstances.

They say they have no active missing person cases in the area, about 115 miles west of Asheville, and evidence at the scene showed the man had been deceased for a while, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The remains have been sent to the state medical examiner’s office, according to the sheriff’s office.

"Preliminary analysis indicates that the victim is a taller male that could be up to 50 years of age," the sheriff said in a statement.

Police found some of his personal effects near the 6200 block of Brasstown Road in Murphy. Items included eyeglasses, a watch, and a digital camera that contained several photos. They are hoping the public can use those details to help identify the man.

There are several Bic lighters, a red tactical flashlight, a set of silverware and a steel watch with gold-colored trim, among other items.

Photos from the camera show a wooded campsite with clothes hung out to dry, a photo of a landscape panting on canvas, and old barn and the front door of a camper.

There are also tortoiseshell eyeglasses and a pair of reading glasses in a black and gold case.

Anyone who recognizes the items or pictures is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 835-3144.

The sheriff's office could not immediately be reached for comment Monday night.