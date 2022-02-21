Expand / Collapse search
Courteney Cox
Published

‘Friends’ alum Courteney Cox recalls looking ‘strange’ after fillers, made her second-guess cosmetic work

The 'Scream' actress is turning a new page into her 60s in a few years

By Julius Young | Fox News
Courteney Cox said she once had a huge revelation about the cosmetic work she was doing in order to maintain her appearance that ultimately made her appreciate the fact she’s soon turning a new page into her 60s.

The "Friends" alum, 57, spoke with the Sunday Times Style magazine and opened up about the many friendships she has with folks in their 30s and said she generally doesn’t think much about the age difference until she takes a deeper dive into the science of it all.

"I feel like I’m young. I have a lot of friends in their 30s and I don’t think about it. To me, we’re the same age until I actually study it," Cox said while promoting her new comedy-horror TV series "Shining Vale" for Starz.

Courteney Cox said she has different thoughts about the cosmetic work she has had done over the years.

"Oh God, it’s so hard to even hear or say. I can’t believe it," she continued on the prospect of one day ringing in six decades of life. "There’s nothing wrong with being 60 — I just can’t believe it. Time goes so fast. There’s no question that I am more grounded. I’ve learned so much in my life — what to enjoy, what to try to do more of and what to let go of."

Cox admitted that in years past, she certainly had moments when she thought to herself, "Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older" and accepted the fact that she "tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years."

The "Friends" alum, 57, recently opened up about the many friendships she has with folks in their 30s and said she generally doesn’t think much about the age difference until she takes a deeper dive into the science of it all.

"And I didn’t realize that, oh s–-t, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now," the "Scream" actress continued of her about-face, adding that she essentially had the conversation with herself "to stop. That’s just crazy."

Courteney Cox shares daughter Coco with ex-husband, David Arquette.

The mother of one — a daughter whom she shares with actor and "Scream" castmate David Arquette — pressed that while she has lived a complete life, there is something about the notions associated with aging in life and Hollywood that can influence decisions people make with regard to their outward appearances.

"I can obviously relate to being that age where you’re like, ‘Oh wow, I can’t believe I’m right here,’ and [asking] what makes you happy. I understand that midlife stuff completely."

