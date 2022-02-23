Russia-Ukraine: Biden announces sanctions, troop movements in response to invasion: LIVE UPDATES

Attack helicopters and F-35s moved to Europe amid Ukraine crisis

The U.S. military is moving more troops and equipment to Europe as tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to escalate.

The military is moving F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters from Germany, as well as 800 soldiers from Italy, to Baltic states and Poland in an attempt to reinforce NATO's eastern flank, according to reporting from Task & Purpose.

President Biden on Tuesday stressed that the additional troop movements were defensive in nature, making clear her did not intend to send the U.S. military into an armed confrontation with Russia.

“Today, in response to Russia’s admission that it will not withdraw its forces from Belarus, I have authorized additional movement of U.S. forces and equipment already stationed in Europe, to strengthen our Baltic allies: Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania," Biden said.