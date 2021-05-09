Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

New York driver mows down multiple people after massive brawl: report

At least 2 ambulances and multiple police vehicles have been asked to respond to the situation

By Lucas Manfredi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 9Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Multiple people have been struck by a vehicle in Rochester, New York, according to a report.

The Monroe County FireWire said 20-30 people were reportedly fighting at the intersection of Mason and Pierpont Street. 

"Possibly multiple people struck," Monroe County Firewire tweeted. "[Vehicle] possibly into a house."

At least 2 ambulances and multiple police vehicles have been asked to respond to the situation. One person reportedly may be armed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Monroe County police spokesperson did not immediately return FOX News' request for comment. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Your Money