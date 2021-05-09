Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

Times Square shooting person of interest identified, police say he intended to shoot his brother: report

The gunfire injured three people, including a four-year-old girl who police say was shopping for toys.

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Law enforcement sources told The New York Post that 31-year-old Farrakhan Muhammad has been named as a person of interest in Saturday night’s Times Square shooting that injured three people, including a four-year-old girl, according to reports.  

Shots rang out  just before 5 p.m. Saturday at 44th Street and Seventh Avenue in Midtown Manhattan.

In this image taken from video by the FDNY, pedestrians hurry away from the scene of a shooting in Times Square, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in New York. (FDNY via AP)

In this image taken from video by the FDNY, pedestrians hurry away from the scene of a shooting in Times Square, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in New York. (FDNY via AP)

Law enforcement sources told The Post that the shooting resulted from an argument between the person of interest and his brother. Three people were injured amid the gunfire: Wendy Magrinat, a 23-year-old Rhode Island resident shot in the leg, a 43-year-old woman from New Jersey in the foot, and a 4-year-old girl from Brooklyn was shot in the leg. 

None of them is related to the others. All were taken to Bellevue Hospital and were expected to survive, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.  

Police are still searching for the man. A video posted by the Police Department on Twitter showed a person of interest walking away from the scene.

Fox News has not independently confirmed the identity of the man seen in the footage. The NYPD declined to comment. 

Mayor Bill de Blasio called the shooting "senseless violence" and promised that those responsible would be brought to justice. "The flood of illegal guns into our city must stop," the mayor said on Twitter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

