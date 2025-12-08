Repeat offender accused of stabbing parents to death in family deli while free on bond: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New York man out on bond has been arrested after police say he stabbed his mother and father to death inside their family-owned deli last week.

The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Vito Dambrosio, according to FOX 5.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 9:11 a.m. Thursday, at the A&A Italian Deli in Bethpage.

Officers were initially dispatched to the scene after receiving a call regarding a man standing in the deli’s parking lot with blood on his hands and clothing, FOX 5 reported.

Officers reportedly found Dambrosio covered in blood and still standing in the parking lot, where he was placed under arrest. Authorities subsequently entered the deli, where they found Dambrosio’s mother and father behind the counter, both stabbed in the throat.

During the attack, Dambrosio allegedly stabbed his mother first before turning the knife on his father, according to police.

Investigators also revealed that within 30 minutes of the killings, Dambrosio allegedly entered a local coffee shop and slapped a female employee on the buttocks before driving to the deli to kill his parents.

Dambrosio was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for evaluation, according to FOX 5.

At the time of the murders, Dambrosio was out on bond stemming from a domestic incident involving one of his siblings, in which an order of protection was implemented on Nov. 14, FOX 5 reported. According to authorities, Dambrosio had previous run-ins with law enforcement and had been arrested in Florida.

He had become estranged from his parents after the November incident involving a sibling, FOX 5 reported.

In light of the murders, members of the Long Island community are reeling over the loss of two individuals often regarded for their kindness and empathy.

"They would give you the shirt off their back," Dan Harper, a friend of the victims, told FOX 5. "If you didn’t have money for food, they’d say, ‘Pay me tomorrow, pay me next week.’ I’d walk in sometimes and say, ‘Man, I’ve got no money,’ and they’d just wave it off. They made great food and they were just happy-go-lucky people. I can’t see this happening. It’s awful. It’s really heartbreaking."

The Nassau County District Attorney's Office and Dambrosio's attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.