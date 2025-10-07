Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Staten Island teen charged with murder after allegedly beheading mother’s boyfriend: report

NYPD confirmed Anthony Casalaspro, a 45-year-old disabled NYC Department of Sanitation worker, to be the victim

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
A teenager was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stabbing and decapitating his mother's boyfriend in Staten Island, New York.

Damien Hurstel, 19, of Staten Island, is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

Officers responded to a 911 call just before 4:30 p.m. Monday for a man who was stabbed inside a home.

New York City Police Department logo

The NYPD is investigating after a man was stabbed to death on Monday, Oct. 6. (YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

When police arrived, they found Anthony Casalaspro, 45, of Staten Island, with multiple stab wounds to the head and neck, according to a statement from the NYPD.

EMS responded and pronounced Casalaspro dead at the scene.

NYPD tape

Officials said the suspect, a 19-year-old, is charged with murder in connection to the incident. (Fox News)

Casalaspro, a disabled NYC Department of Sanitation worker, was beheaded, the New York Post reported.

He was allegedly found in a bathtub by a child inside the home, according to the report.

NYPD badge

The NYPD has not yet released a motive in the alleged murder. (iStock)

The suspect and the victim both lived at the same address, the NYPD confirmed.

Authorities have not yet released a motive.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
