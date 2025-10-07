Staten Island teen charged with murder after allegedly beheading mother’s boyfriend: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A teenager was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stabbing and decapitating his mother's boyfriend in Staten Island, New York.

Damien Hurstel, 19, of Staten Island, is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

Officers responded to a 911 call just before 4:30 p.m. Monday for a man who was stabbed inside a home.

When police arrived, they found Anthony Casalaspro, 45, of Staten Island, with multiple stab wounds to the head and neck, according to a statement from the NYPD.

EMS responded and pronounced Casalaspro dead at the scene.

Casalaspro, a disabled NYC Department of Sanitation worker, was beheaded, the New York Post reported.

He was allegedly found in a bathtub by a child inside the home, according to the report.

The suspect and the victim both lived at the same address, the NYPD confirmed.

Authorities have not yet released a motive.