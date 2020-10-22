Purported Hunter Biden laptop linked to FBI money laundering probe

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Hunter Biden's purported laptop linked to FBI money laundering probe

The FBI’s subpoena of a laptop and hard drive purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden came in connection with a money-laundering investigation in late 2019, according to documents obtained by Fox News and verified by multiple federal law enforcement officials who reviewed them.

It is unclear, at this point, whether the investigation is ongoing or if it was directly related to Hunter Biden.

Multiple federal law enforcement officials, as well as two separate government officials, confirmed the authenticity of these documents, which were signed by FBI Special Agent Joshua Wilson.

One of the documents, obtained by Fox News, was designated as an FBI “Receipt for Property” form, which details the bureau’s interactions with John Paul Mac Isaac, owner of “The Mac Shop,” a Delaware repair shop, who reported the laptop’s contents to authorities.

The document has a “Case ID” section, which is filled in with a hand-written number: 272D-BA-3065729.

According to multiple officials, and the FBI’s website, “272” is the bureau’s classification for money laundering, while “272D” refers to “Money Laundering, Unknown SUA [Specified Unlawful Activity]—White Collar Crime Program,” according to FBI documents. One government official described “272D” as “transnational or blanket.”

“The FBI cannot open a case without predication, so they believed there was predication for criminal activity,” a government official told Fox News. “This means there was sufficient evidence to believe that there was criminal conduct.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Trump team to monitor ‘mute button’ technician at final presidential debate

President Trump’s campaign says it intends to monitor the technician in charge of the mute button at Thursday night’s final presidential debate in Nashville, Tenn.

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced this week that it will exercise its ability to mute Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, if either candidate talks outside their allotted two-minute time slot.

The new debate format follows the first presidential debate Sept. 29, which was marred by Trump and Biden speaking over and interrupting each other, with Trump insulting Biden's intelligence and Biden telling Trump to “shut up” and calling him a “clown.”

The moderator that night, Fox News’ Chris Wallace, attempted to rein in both candidates, continuously reminding them to follow the rules and speak only when it was their turn.

In a statement Monday, the commission said it "had determined that it is appropriate to adopt measures intended to promote adherence to agreed-upon rules and inappropriate to make changes to those rules.” While both campaigns have the option to have a representative monitor the technician operating the mute button, only Trump’s campaign confirmed with Fox News that it plans to do so.

A spokesperson for Biden’s team confirmed that they have not committed to having someone monitor the technician. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Senate Democrats reportedly may boycott Amy Coney Barrett committee vote

Republicans serving on the Senate Judiciary Committee seemed unfazed by reports that their Democratic colleagues may skip Thursday’s scheduled vote to move Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination forward for a full Senate vote.

“We’ll vote the nominee out,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, the South Carolina Republican and Judiciary chairman, told reporters when asked about Democratic boycotts.

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday a full Senate vote on Barrett's confirmation was expected for next Monday.

Democrats on the Judiciary Committee were “strongly considering” not showing up for the vote in protest of Republicans moving forward with Barrett’s confirmation just before the Nov. 3 election, according to the New York Times.

A boycott would be mostly symbolic, designed to drive the point home to voters that Republicans are breaking precedent by working to cement a 6-3 conservative majority on the court less than two weeks before the election.

Judiciary Committee members who do show up would be forced to either delay the vote or break the panel’s rules requiring members of the opposite party to be present to conduct business. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

SOME PARTING WORDS

Sean Hannity on Wednesday called on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to answer questions stemming from his son Hunter Biden's overseas business dealings.

"Joe, the camera’s right there if you have anything you want to tell America,” Hannity said. “You've been very quiet for the last five days in the middle of an election. If you want to make a pitch to voters, if you're able to answer a couple of questions, not about what your favorite milkshake is, just come outside. We'd be happy to hear from you. Free any time.”

