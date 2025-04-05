Protesters rally against Trump, Musk in 'Hands Off!' gatherings nationwide

Thousands of protesters gathered across the U.S. Saturday to object to Trump administration policies, including Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) federal downsizing, reciprocal tariffs and immigration reform.

More than 1,200 "Hands Off!" rallies took place in all 50 states, most prominently at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and state capitol buildings.

While most protests appear to be peaceful, there was a large police presence on standby as of 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., spoke at the rally in D.C., saying, "We are winning every day," citing recent legal actions against the administration.

"We are winning in court, where 39 judges appointed by five Republican and Democratic presidents have issued 56 preliminary injunctions and TROs [temporary restraining orders] against this lawlessness," Raskin said. "Let's tell MAGA what democratic movements all over the world tell the dictators of the world. Hands off the courts."

He called the president an "economy-crashing dictator" who "knows the price of everything and the value of nothing."

When asked about the protests, the White House said in a statement to The Associated Press, "President Trump’s position is clear: He will always protect Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid for eligible beneficiaries. Meanwhile, the Democrats’ stance is giving Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare benefits to illegal aliens, which will bankrupt these programs and crush American seniors."

Large turnouts have been reported in New York City’s midtown Manhattan; Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia; and Lansing, Michigan.

Protesters held signs opposing the Israel-Hamas war, federal employee layoffs, deportation policies and the slashing of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs.

Anti-Elon Musk posters were also prominent with DOGE coming under fire for its recent actions.

Fox News Digital previously reported nationwide incidents targeting Tesla electric vehicles, dealerships, storage lots and charging stations.

The FBI warned the public to "exercise vigilance" near the company's properties, citing incidents in at least nine states that involved arson, gunfire and vandalism, including graffiti expressing grievances against those the perpetrators perceive to be racists, fascists or political opponents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.