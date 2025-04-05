Expand / Collapse search
Protesters rally against Trump, Musk in 'Hands Off!' gatherings nationwide

Congressman Jamie Raskin calls Trump an 'economy-crashing dictator' at DC rally

Alexandra Koch
'Hands Off' rally against Trump administration in DC

‘Hands Off’ rally against Trump administration in DC

Fox News correspondent Madeleine Rivera joins ‘Fox Report’ to discuss the anti-Trump and anti-DOGE protest in Washington, D.C.

Thousands of protesters gathered across the U.S. Saturday to object to Trump administration policies, including Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) federal downsizing, reciprocal tariffs and immigration reform.

More than 1,200 "Hands Off!" rallies took place in all 50 states, most prominently at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and state capitol buildings.

While most protests appear to be peaceful, there was a large police presence on standby as of 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

Trump Protests

Demonstrators carry signs during a "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk at the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., Saturday.  (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., spoke at the rally in D.C., saying, "We are winning every day," citing recent legal actions against the administration.

"We are winning in court, where 39 judges appointed by five Republican and Democratic presidents have issued 56 preliminary injunctions and TROs [temporary restraining orders] against this lawlessness," Raskin said. "Let's tell MAGA what democratic movements all over the world tell the dictators of the world. Hands off the courts."

Hands Off! Rally

Women dressed as "Handmaid's Tale" characters hold signs at the Washington Monument during Saturday's "Hands Off!" protests.  (Fox News)

He called the president an "economy-crashing dictator" who "knows the price of everything and the value of nothing."

When asked about the protests, the White House said in a statement to The Associated Press, "President Trump’s position is clear: He will always protect Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid for eligible beneficiaries. Meanwhile, the Democrats’ stance is giving Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare benefits to illegal aliens, which will bankrupt these programs and crush American seniors."

Trump Protests

Protesters hold up signs during a "Hands Off!" rally against the Trump administration at the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., Saturday.  (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Large turnouts have been reported in New York City’s midtown Manhattan; Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia; and Lansing, Michigan.

Protesters held signs opposing the Israel-Hamas war, federal employee layoffs, deportation policies and the slashing of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs.

Anti-Elon Musk posters were also prominent with DOGE coming under fire for its recent actions. 

Trump Protests

Protesters shout slogans as they take to the streets and march during a "Hands Off!" protest against the Trump administration Saturday in New York City.  (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Fox News Digital previously reported nationwide incidents targeting Tesla electric vehicles, dealerships, storage lots and charging stations.

The FBI warned the public to "exercise vigilance" near the company's properties, citing incidents in at least nine states that involved arson, gunfire and vandalism, including graffiti expressing grievances against those the perpetrators perceive to be racists, fascists or political opponents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.