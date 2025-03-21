Tesla vehicles, dealerships targeted with arson, gunfire and vandalism in at least 9 states: FBI

After nationwide incidents targeting Tesla electric vehicles, dealerships, storage lots and charging stations, the FBI on Friday warned the public to "exercise vigilance" near the company's properties.

Since January 2025, Tesla electric vehicles have been targeted in at least nine states, according to the FBI.

The incidents involved arson, gunfire and vandalism, including graffiti expressing grievances against those the perpetrators perceive to be racists, fascists or political opponents, the FBI said.

The attacks, which some are calling domestic terrorism, come after the company's CEO, Elon Musk, was appointed by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

DOGE, tasked with slashing wasteful federal spending, has laid off tens of thousands of federal employees as part of its cuts.

Fox News Digital previously reported several Teslas in Las Vegas were set on fire with Molotov cocktails, an Oregon Tesla dealership was shot up, a second Oregon Tesla dealership was damaged by incendiary devices and several Tesla charging stations were set on fire in Massachusetts.

Those responsible for the criminal acts against Tesla appear to be "lone offenders" who target the properties at night, according to the FBI.

"Individuals require little planning to use rudimentary tactics, such as improvised incendiary devices and firearms and may perceive these attacks as victimless property crimes," the FBI said.

The agency urged the public to "exercise vigilance" for suspicious activity in areas occupied by Tesla dealerships or Tesla-related entities.

It noted criminals could make threats online, inquire about or examine security measures at Tesla dealerships, take photos of security-related equipment or personnel at Tesla dealerships or attempt to gain access to restricted areas at Tesla-related properties by bypassing security.

This week, a website called "Dogequest" claimed to have compiled a list of Tesla owners, their addresses, phone numbers and email addresses in an apparent effort to dox those who have not sold their vehicles out of fear of being targeted.

The site, which appeared to have been taken down as of Friday afternoon, also contained a map of Tesla dealerships and charging stations.

If there is an emergency, the FBI urges people to call local law enforcement or 911 immediately.

"Be aware of your surroundings at all times and report suspicious activities to the authorities," the FBI wrote in the statement. "Reporting these crimes can help law enforcement identify violent or malicious actors and prevent further damage."

To report a threat, individuals can contact an FBI field office at fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices, call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Fox News Digital's Peter D'Abrosca and Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.