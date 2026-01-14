Expand / Collapse search
Colorado

Private jet skids 300 yards off Colorado runway, sustains severe damage in violent crosswind

Cessna 750 lost directional control at Telluride Regional Airport with 2 pilots and passenger onboard

By Bonny Chu Fox News
A private business jet carrying three people onboard was violently thrown off a Colorado runway Tuesday after a sudden, brutal gust of wind slammed the side of the plane as it landed, officials announced.

The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office said the plane, which had two pilots and one passenger onboard, skidded roughly "300 yards off the runway" and sustained substantial damage in multiple areas of the aircraft.

The jet lost directional control around 12:15 p.m. at Telluride Regional Airport in western Colorado, the sheriff's office announced later in the afternoon.

"The pilot told deputies that just after the plane's wheels touched down that a strong, gusting-crosswind hit the plane's profile, shoving it off the runway," the authorities said in a post on Facebook. "The plane skidded approximately 300 yards coming to rest off the runway on its collapsed landing gear."

A Cessna jet lays on a snowy grassland with visible skid marks on the ground.

A Cessna aircraft skids off a runway in Telluride, Colorado, on Jan. 13, 2025. (San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office)

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) noted Wednesday that the midsize Cessna 750, which is primarily used for long-range business or corporate travel, sustained substantial damage, beginning with the collapse of its left landing gear upon touchdown. The sheriff’s office added that the nose wheel and one of the plane's wings were also damaged during the slide. 

Photos provided by the sheriff's office show the Cessna off a paved runway, resting on snow-dusted grass at what appears to be a rural mountain airport. One wing is seen touching the ground, suggesting possible landing gear damage or collapse.

A single runway at regional airport in mountainous area

A single runway stretches across a mountainous field at Telluride Regional Airport on July 8, 2014. (Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

No injuries were reported following the incident, and Telluride fire crews responded to the scene to examine the passenger and crew members, according to the authorities. 

"All occupants were able to self-extricate and there are no reported injuries," the sheriff's office said.

Officials said there was no fire or smoke, but the airport was closed following the crash.

A jet rests off a runway on snow-dusted grass at a rural mountain airport as emergency crews respond.

Photos provided by the sheriff’s office show a Cessna off a paved runway in Telluride, Colorado, on Jan. 13, 2025. (San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the FAA’s aircraft registry, the Cessna was owned by Mach .92 Leasing LLC out of Raleigh, North Carolina.

Federal agents from the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA will be investigating the incident.

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.
