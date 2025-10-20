President Trump's deportation machine to 'shatter’ records and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. President Trump's deportation machine to 'shatter’ records

2. New video appears to show suspects in daring daytime jewel theft at the Louvre

3. Former Navy captain challenges 'ineffective' Massie after Trump calls for backup

MAJOR HEADLINES

COURT CLASH – Judges reveal decision in battle over sending troops to Democratic-led cities. Continue reading …

ARTIST REVOLT – Singer furious after Trump posts fighter jet meme with his famous song. Continue reading …

PENNANT POWER – Toronto makes dramatic comeback, ends 31-year World Series drought. Continue reading …

BROKEN SYSTEM – Teens who allegedly assaulted former DOGE staffer slapped with federal charges. Continue reading …

FLIPPED OUT – Teaching assistant facing charges after Turning Point table meltdown fired by school. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

DEADLOCKED – Senate Dems emboldened by weekend rallies block GOP plan to end shutdown for 11th time. Continue reading …

CLEANED OUT – Texas finds thousands of illegal immigrants registered to vote on state voter rolls statewide. Continue reading …

ZERO COST UPGRADE – First president in 150 years fulfills White House dream with new $200M ballroom. Continue reading …

‘SICKENING’ – 'No Kings' protester sets internet ablaze with direct call for violence against ICE. Continue reading …

MEDIA

KEEPS ON GIVING – Joe Rogan and Andrew Schulz mock Harris' claim of people calling her most qualified presidential candidate. Continue reading …

EDITOR'S NOTE – Top Israeli journalist singles out NY Times for its coverage of Hamas war. Continue reading …

‘NOT TRUE’ – Former WH press sec fires back at claims Biden avoided press conferences. Continue reading …

EXODUS WARNING – Cuomo warns there will be 'nobody left' in NYC with Mamdani's proposed tax hikes. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Hey New York City Republicans, vote for Cuomo for mayor. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – Democrat fury fuels 'No Kings' protests but endgame is elusive. Continue reading …



--

IN OTHER NEWS

FLYING HIGH – Seahawks' defense shines as Sam Darnold leads offense over Texans in home victory. Continue reading …

ANCESTRAL ECHOES – 4,270-year-old skull discovered by Indiana landowner sparks investigation, testing. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on daring discoveries and classic coffee. Take the quiz here …

TRADE FLASHPOINT – US warns Beijing after China targets companies rebuilding America’s industrial base. Continue reading …

MAHA PUSH – Robert F. Kennedy Jr. set to announce new dietary guidelines. See video …

WATCH

KEVIN MCCARTHY – Nothing can be worse for the Democratic Party than this. See video …

SEN. MARKWAYNE MULLIN – Karine Jean-Pierre is still trying to cover up Biden's lies. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for insight on how new rare earth deals and China’s rivalry are driving America’s race to lead in artificial intelligence. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

