LIZ PEEK: Democrat fury fuels 'No Kings' protests but endgame is elusive

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Millions of Americans turned out across the country last Saturday for the "No Kings" rallies, protesting, according to the New York Times, a president that the crowds view as "acting like a monarch."

The success of the protests, however, denies their case. A monarch would have attempted to disperse the crowds or put important meeting sites off-limits. A monarch would not have gone about conducting the business of state while people dressed in goofy costumes banged drums and hurled vile insults at his head. A monarch… would not have been elected by a majority of the nation.

The crowd size should impress no one. The protests were driven by labor unions like the American Federation of Teachers, which claims almost 3 million members and the AFL-CIO, which claims 15 million.

NATIONWIDE ‘NO KINGS’ PROTESTS TARGET TRUMP AS CROWDS RALLY IN CITIES FROM COAST TO COAST

Fair-minded Americans should wonder what exactly are the Trump White House policies that have people so riled up?

Are Americans angry that President Donald Trump has taken on the drug cartels which have flooded our nation with fentanyl and other deadly substances that have killed hundreds of thousands of our young people?

Are Americans protesting the securing of our southern border, no longer allowing millions of undocumented people to illegally crowd our cities’ schools and hospital emergency rooms?

Do voters oppose shrinking the size of our federal bureaucracy, attempting to bring the outlandish spending engineered by President Joe Biden under control?

Is it Trump’s efforts to turn our education establishment on its head, demanding better performance for the Black and brown kids who are not being taught to read?

And what about crime? Are most Americans unhappy that the president is trying to bring our dangerous cities, like Chicago, under control?

‘IT’S A JOKE’: WHITE HOUSE DISMISSES 'NO KINGS' PROTESTS, WHILE NANCY PELOSI RIPS CROWN IN DEFIANCE

The answer to all these questions is no. Polling shows most Americans agree with the tough policies that President Trump has adopted on crime, immigration and trimming the federal government.

Most of the country, in addition, is thrilled that the Trump White House has negotiated a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, however fragile, and brought the hostages home. It is hard to find anyone who was unhappy that the president commanded the destruction of Iran’s nuclear weapons.

And Trump’s efforts to bring manufacturing back to the United States have brought him acclaim from labor unions who stand to benefit from those changes. Surely most voters back a production renaissance in our country.

'NO KINGS' AGITATORS RECORDED HAVING CHILDREN BASH TRUMP PIÑATA

What has really riled Democrats is that we have a president willing, even eager, to expose the pervasive corruption and dishonesty of their party.

President Trump, along with Elon Musk, revealed the complex of tax-payer supported NGOs that support Democrat candidates and causes; NGOs, described by Musk as "fake charities," funded by the very billionaires whom Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., rails against.

Billionaires like those who supposedly threw millions of dollars into promoting the No Kings rallies, like The Arabella Network, the Soros network, the Tides Foundation and many others.

The Trump White House is also delving into the swamp, disclosing the political origins of the Russiagate hoax, the efforts of the Biden administration and media pals to censor the opposition, and Biden’s diversion of government spending to favored left-wing allies.

Biden assigned long-time Clinton apparatchik John Podesta to distribute hundreds of billions of dollars included in the Inflation Reduction Act that was meant to fund climate initiatives. Trump’s EPA head Lee Zeldin exposed the "Biden Administration’s scheme to quickly park $20 billion outside the agency…we suspected that some organizations were created out of thin air just to take advantage of this." Yes, like a group affiliated with left-wing political activist and serial election loser Stacey Abrams.

Democrats are also angry that President Trump won reelection in spite of an all-out legal assault meant to make him unelectable. They are also angry that, in spite of Vice President Kamala Harris enjoying a war chest of well over a billion dollars, Democrats were not only denied the Oval Office but also both houses of Congress. It is an election outcome that has allowed the GOP to investigate the malfeasance of people like former FBI Director James Comey, who was up to his neck in the Russiagate affair.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Democrat leaders like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., are furious that their party is on the ropes, increasingly directed by far-left candidates who do not reflect America’s values. They know that Trump currently occupies the middle of the policy spectrum. He is winning on issues like opposing transgender people competing in women’s sports and on banning DEI, which is unpopular.

In Michigan, local No Kings organizers claimed they were objecting to sending immigration agents into cities, pushing for the redrawing of congressional maps to favor Republicans and "gutting health care." To be sure, the aggressive rounding up of people in the country illegally is controversial. But, sending National Guard to protect federal property and law enforcement officials should not be. Meanwhile, the only thing new about the redistricting battles is that the GOP has wised up and is finally countering long-time gerrymandering by Democrats. As far as "gutting health care," that is an issue before Congress, not the Trump White House.

Some question the legality of Trump’s attacks on alleged drug runners from Venezuela, or to impose tariffs on our trading partners. His critics should be calmed by the intervention of the judiciary. Most of us have lost track of the number of lawsuits wending their way to the Supreme Court. It’s not very king-like to have to answer to judges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Asked about the "No Kings" rallies, the president said, "I’m not a king, I work my a** off to make our country great."

And that is what is making Democrats crazy.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM LIZ PEEK