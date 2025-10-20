Karine Jean-Pierre insists it's 'not true' Biden spoke 'way less' to the press than Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sparred with The Bulwark’s Tim Miller over former President Joe Biden’s interactions with the press on Monday.

Jean-Pierre appeared on "The Bulwark" podcast to promote her new memoir "Independent," which focuses on her time in the Biden administration. During the podcast, Miller criticized Biden as a poor communicator and asked her whether she ever spoke to him about his age.

Jean-Pierre said she never spoke to Biden about his age but argued that Biden communicated his ideas well "whether it broke through or not."

"He talked way less to the press than Donald Trump does," Miller pushed back. "Way less. And he wasn't out there at all. He wasn't good off the cuff. He wasn't doing press conferences. Let's just be real. Like, he didn't do events."

"But Tim, that's not true," Jean-Pierre interrupted. "Tim, you're conflating all of it. That's what you're… no, you're… first you're telling me he didn't talk well about it. Then you're telling me he didn't talk at all."

"He didn't do either. He didn't talk very often, and when he did, it wasn't very good. He sounded very old and feeble," Miller argued.

Jean-Pierre claimed that Miller wasn’t "paying attention" and insisted that Biden frequently spoke to the public.

"The president spoke to the American people a couple times a week. He traveled and did domestic travel and talked directly to the American people. We are talking about a time politically that is incredibly partisan. It is hard to break through any messaging, and it was an incumbency as well," Jean-Pierre said.

Earlier that day, Jean-Pierre defended Biden’s mental acuity on "CBS Mornings," despite several behind-the-scenes reports about the former president’s decline in health while in office.

"I saw someone who was always engaged. I saw someone who understood policy, pushed us on the policy, and also understood history," Jean-Pierre said.

As press secretary, Jean-Pierre repeatedly defended Biden’s mental health, even after his disastrous June 2024 presidential debate.