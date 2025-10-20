Expand / Collapse search
Karine Jean-Pierre insists it's 'not true' Biden spoke 'way less' to the press than Trump

The former White House press secretary recently defended Biden's mental acuity

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Karine Jean-Pierre claims Biden spoke to the public a couple of times a week Video

Karine Jean-Pierre claims Biden spoke to the public a couple of times a week

Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre fought with The Bulwark's Tim Miller over how often former President Joe Biden spoke to the press.

Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sparred with The Bulwark’s Tim Miller over former President Joe Biden’s interactions with the press on Monday.

Jean-Pierre appeared on "The Bulwark" podcast to promote her new memoir "Independent," which focuses on her time in the Biden administration. During the podcast, Miller criticized Biden as a poor communicator and asked her whether she ever spoke to him about his age.

Jean-Pierre said she never spoke to Biden about his age but argued that Biden communicated his ideas well "whether it broke through or not."

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE WRITES SHE COULDN'T 'STOMACH' BEING A DEMOCRAT ANYMORE AFTER PARTY'S TREATMENT OF BIDEN

Former President Biden and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Karine Jean-Pierre (left) claimed former President Joe Biden (right) was a good communicator regardless of whether the message "broke through" or not. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Ben Curtis/AP Photo)

"He talked way less to the press than Donald Trump does," Miller pushed back. "Way less. And he wasn't out there at all. He wasn't good off the cuff. He wasn't doing press conferences. Let's just be real. Like, he didn't do events."

"But Tim, that's not true," Jean-Pierre interrupted. "Tim, you're conflating all of it. That's what you're… no, you're… first you're telling me he didn't talk well about it. Then you're telling me he didn't talk at all."

"He didn't do either. He didn't talk very often, and when he did, it wasn't very good. He sounded very old and feeble," Miller argued.

FLASHBACK: KARINE JEAN-PIERRE DECLARED THERE IS 'NO COVER-UP' OF BIDEN'S HEALTH AFTER HE DROPPED OUT OF RACE

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily press briefing

Karine Jean-Pierre repeatedly defended President Joe Biden's mental acuity as White House press secretary. (Ting Shen/AFP via Getty Images)

Jean-Pierre claimed that Miller wasn’t "paying attention" and insisted that Biden frequently spoke to the public.

"The president spoke to the American people a couple times a week. He traveled and did domestic travel and talked directly to the American people. We are talking about a time politically that is incredibly partisan. It is hard to break through any messaging, and it was an incumbency as well," Jean-Pierre said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Earlier that day, Jean-Pierre defended Biden’s mental acuity on "CBS Mornings," despite several behind-the-scenes reports about the former president’s decline in health while in office.

Karine Jean-Pierre

Karine Jean-Pierre speaks to members of the media during the daily press briefing with Council Of Economic Advisers Chair Jared Bernstein in the James S. Brady White House Briefing Room on Sept. 19, 2024 in Washington, DC.  (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

"I saw someone who was always engaged. I saw someone who understood policy, pushed us on the policy, and also understood history," Jean-Pierre said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As press secretary, Jean-Pierre repeatedly defended Biden’s mental health, even after his disastrous June 2024 presidential debate.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

