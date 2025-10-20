Singer Kenny Loggins denounces Trump's 'No Kings' post using his iconic 'Top Gun' song

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Singer Kenny Loggins demanded that his song be removed from a meme President Donald Trump posted on Saturday.

In a statement shared with Variety on Monday, the musician slammed Trump for using his "Danger Zone" track in an A.I.-generated post in which Trump dumped fecal matter on "No Kings" protesters from an F-18 fighter jet.

"This is an unauthorized use of my performance of ‘Danger Zone.’ Nobody asked me for my permission, which I would have denied, and I request that my recording on this video is removed immediately," Loggins said.

WATCH: 'NO KINGS' PROTESTERS AT MASSIVE NYC RALLY REVEAL MOTIVATION FOR TAKING TO THE STREETS: 'DISGUSTING'

Trump’s meme served as a response to the "No Kings" demonstrations that occurred in multiple U.S. cities on Saturday, protesting the Trump administration’s agenda — including its federal crackdown on immigration and crime in U.S. cities.

In the A.I. video, a crown-wearing Trump flew an F-18 over "No Kings" demonstrators and dumped fecal matter onto them from the plane. In one shot from the clip, a protester — believed to be young progressive activist Harry Sisson — bore the full brunt of Trump’s payload.

NEWSOM CLASHES WITH WHITE HOUSE OVER MARINE CORPS ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION HIGHWAY CLOSURE

Loggins’ song made famous by the movie, "Top Gun," played throughout the clip. The artist lamented that his song had become part of what he described as a divisive post.

"I can’t imagine why anybody would want their music used or associated with something created with the sole purpose of dividing us. Too many people are trying to tear us apart, and we need to find new ways to come together," he said. "We’re all Americans, and we’re all patriotic. There is no ‘us and them’ — that’s not who we are, nor is it what we should be. It’s all of us. We’re in this together, and it is my hope that we can embrace music as a way of celebrating and uniting each and every one of us."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE MEDIA AND CULTURE NEWS

Sisson also commented on Trump’s meme, posting on X on Sunday: "Can a reporter please ask Trump why he posted an AI video of himself dropping poop on me from a fighter jet? That would be great, thanks."

Vice President JD Vance replied to the left-wing influencer, stating, "I’ll ask him for you Harry."

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.