Cuomo warns there will be 'nobody left' in New York City if Mamdani becomes mayor

Independent New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo told Fox News on Monday that droves of city residents will leave if Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani is elected mayor in November.

Cuomo spoke on "America’s Newsroom" with anchor Bill Hemmer about how Mamdani’s democratic socialist policies would drive up taxes and push people to flee the city.

"You keep taxing businesses and wealthy people in New York City, there will be nobody left, Bill," Cuomo said.

Mamdani defeated Cuomo in the Democratic primary for New York City mayor earlier this year, prompting the former New York Democratic governor to re-enter the race as an independent candidate. He is facing Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa and Mamdani, who is favored to win the general election.

Mamdani has been heavily criticized by moderates and conservatives for his democratic socialist agenda, which includes rent-freezing policies, higher taxes on wealthy residents, and free bus transportation for New Yorkers.

"Well, Mamdani is a socialist Democrat, his answers are always the same –– tax business, tax the rich, raise taxes, raise taxes, provide everything free. Free transportation, free food. Free, free, free," Cuomo said.

"New Yorkers know there is no free," Cuomo added.

Cuomo said that Mamdani’s candidacy reflects "the ongoing civil war within the Democratic Party," noting that the democratic socialist represents the "extreme radical left" wing of the party going up against the moderate wing, represented by the former governor.

"They are socialists, they are anti-business, they are anti-police, they are anti-law and order, they are anti-Israel, and I am a quote-unquote moderate Democrat. I want to create jobs, I want to enforce the law, improve the quality of life," he said.

Cuomo was elected governor three times in 2010, 2014 and 2018. He resigned in 2021 amid multiple accusations of sexual harassment.

Cuomo, citing his experience in government, slammed Mamdani’s alleged lack of experience.

"I know how to govern, and the far left doesn’t even think about how to govern. You know, Zohran Mamdani never had a job — 34 years old, he’s been an assemblyman. He passed three bills, worst attendance record in the New York State Assembly," he said.

"They don’t get that being mayor means you have to operate, you have to manage. Any given morning there could be a storm, there could be a shooting, God forbid, there could be a terrorist attack."

Mamdani's team did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital's request for comment.