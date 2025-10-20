Expand / Collapse search
Campus Radicals

University fires Turning Point USA table flipper from teaching assistant role after campus outburst

Derek Lopez faces disorderly conduct and criminal damage charges after flipping Turning Point USA's table

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
Teacher’s assistant at Illinois State University flips over Turning Point USA table Video

Teacher’s assistant at Illinois State University flips over Turning Point USA table

An Illinois State University teacher’s assistant flips over a Turning Point USA students’ table and tears down flyers for an upcoming event. (Credit:  X/@FrontlinesTPUSA)

An Illinois State University teaching assistant has been fired after he was captured on video flipping a Turning Point USA table and tearing up the group's flyers. 

"While Illinois State University does not comment specifically on personnel matters, we can confirm Derek Lopez has been relieved of his duties as a graduate teaching assistant pending further investigation," the school confirmed in a Monday afternoon release. 

Lopez, a 27-year-old graduate student, can be seen in the video speaking to a man next to where the conservative group was promoting an upcoming appearance by political comedian Alex Stein. 

Building on the Illinois State University campus

Illinois State University dismissed a teaching assistant who flipped a Turning Point USA table on campus. (Google Maps)

ILLINOIS STATE UNIVERSITY TEACHER'S ASSISTANT FLIPS TURNING POINT USA TABLE, TEARS DOWN FLYERS: 'JESUS DID IT'

"Well, you know, Jesus did it, so you know I gotta do it, right?" Lopez told the man before he was seen flipping the table over.

"Thanks guys, have a great day," he said before walking away. 

He was also accused of disrupting a second informational table hosted by a student group, according to Illinois State University Police.

He was arrested on Friday and faces charges for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. Police said the case is pending and may be grounds for additional charges and university disciplinary action.

Illinois State University Police car

Illinois State University Police said Derek Lopez was accused of disrupting a second informational table hosted by a student group. (Illinois State University Police)

OKLAHOMA STUDENT SAYS STAFF 'THREAT' AFTER CHARLIE KIRK TRIBUTE WON'T SILENCE HIM

On Saturday, the school reaffirmed its commitment to free speech.

"The University recognizes the diverse perspectives represented on our campus. We expect everyone to listen and respond to opposing views with civility," a statement said. 

So, too, did the campus police force. 

"We are committed to protecting the First Amendment rights as well as safety of everyone in our campus community," Police Chief Aaron Woodruff said. 

People holding "This is our Turning Point" signs during a memorial for Charlie Kirk

People raise placards reading "This is our Turning Point" during a memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona, U.S., Sept. 21, 2025.  (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

"We encourage all members of our community to learn more about free speech rights and responsibilities at Illinois State University, including constructive ways to respond when encountering speech they may disagree with," the statement continued.

Fox News' Landon Mion contributed to this report. 

Peter D'Abrosca joined Fox News Digital in 2025. Previously, he was a politics reporter at The Tennessee Star. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
