Hobbyist finds 4,270-year-old human skull on Indiana riverbank, stumping authorities

A hobbyist's keen eye led authorities to a human skull on the bank of an Indiana river — a find that turned out to be over 4,000 years old.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office announced the discovery in an Oct. 9 press release.

The skull, which was reported to authorities on June 2, was uncovered near the West Fork of the Whitewater River, which flows through Indiana's historic Whitewater Valley.

A hobbyist, described as a local landowner, spotted the skull on an eroded bank. Authorities said that the finder was an "avid collector of Native American artifacts."

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department began the initial investigation and quickly concluded that the skull was human. But its age took longer to confirm.

Samples of the skull were sent out to the University of Indianapolis Human Identification Center and the Center for Applied Isotope Studies at the University of Georgia for forensic and radiocarbon analyses, respectively.

After months of tests, officials can now say that the skull is around 4,270 years old. It likely belonged to a Native American who lived around 2300 B.C.

"Due to the discovery's antiquity and location near a waterway, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was advised early in the investigation and has been formally notified of the radiocarbon results," the release concluded.

"The preservation of historical and cultural heritage is a responsibility shared by all, and we are committed to handling this matter with the respect and diligence it deserves."

"The coroner's office is now awaiting guidance from the Indiana DNR regarding the next steps for repatriation and site management."

Eddie Richardson, coroner of Fayette County, told Fox News Digital on Monday that the tribal affiliation of the decedent is unknown at this time. Officials are currently working with an archaeologist from the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma to help identify the skull.

"The remains could belong to an individual associated with any number of tribes, including the Shawnee, Potawatomi, Delaware, or Cherokee, among others," said Richardson.

He added, "Unfortunately, our efforts are temporarily on hold due to the ongoing government shutdown, as compliance requires coordination with federal personnel who are currently furloughed."

In a previous statement, Richardson said that the discovery "underscores the importance of our community's vigilance and the necessity of professional collaboration."

