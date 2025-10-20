Expand / Collapse search
Politics

WATCH: 'No Kings' protester steps up to mic and calls for ICE agents to be 'shot,' 'wiped out'

GOP Rep Mary Miller called for the Justice Department to get involved

Andrew Mark Miller By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
WATCH: Community college employee calls for ICE agents to be shot Video

WATCH: Community college employee calls for ICE agents to be shot

The man was caught on video at the Chicago "No Kings" rally calling for the "fascist system" to be "wiped out" using violence. (Credit: X/ Christopher Sweat)

A man was captured on video calling for federal immigration agents to be shot while he spoke at a "No Kings" rally in Chicago in a message that quickly went viral on social media, resulting in calls for him to be fired and investigated. 

"You gotta grab a gun, we gotta turn around the guns on this fascist system," the "No Kings" protester said in a video originally posted by GrayStak Media CEO Christopher Sweat. 

"These ICE agents gotta get shot and wiped out. The same machinery that’s on full display right there has to get wiped out."

The video quickly went viral on social media, with many commenting that the man works for the City Colleges of Chicago system. 

WATCH: 'NO KINGS' PROTESTERS AT MASSIVE NYC RALLY REVEAL MOTIVATION FOR TAKING TO THE STREETS: 'DISGUSTING'

Split of protester and overall group of protesters

A man believed to work for the Chicago City College system called for ICE agents to be shot on Saturday. (Getty/Christopher Sweat)

"Sickening," Illinois Republican Rep. Mary Miller posted on X.

"A staff member at Wilbur Wright College is calling for ICE agents to get ‘shot’ and ‘wiped out.’ This is a criminal threat that should be investigated. Cc: @TheJusticeDept."

"The most violent group in America. Congrats democrats," conservative chef and commentator Andrew Gruel posted on X. 

'NO KINGS' AGITATOR VOWED TO ‘FIGHT ICE’ WITH FIREBOMBS AT BLUE CITY'S PROTEST: REPORT

A protester appears at the No Kings rally

Protesters gather with signs and flags in a late afternoon No Kings 2.0 protest against the Trump Administration near Roosevelt Park in Detroit, Michigan, on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.  (Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"The silver lining is that No Kings flushed out many violent leftists who couldn’t help but expose themselves publicly," Turning Point USA's Andrew Kolvet posted on X. "Their egos and morbid glee got the better of them. These dark souls will now enjoy a well deserved visit from law enforcement for inciting political violence."

Fox News Digital reached out to the City Colleges of Chicago system for comment multiple times but did not receive a response.

no kings protester

Protesters gather in Washington, D.C., for the No Kings Day protest on Oct. 18, 2025. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

ICE agents have faced a 10-fold increase in violence against them over the past few months.

Last week, a 23-year-old illegal immigrant accused of offering $10,000 on TikTok to kill ICE agents was arrested Tuesday in Texas, where he was allegedly carrying a loaded handgun, Fox News Digital exclusively reported.

