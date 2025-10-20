New video purportedly shows Louvre thieves in action during brazen daytime heist

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new video has emerged showing what could be the Louvre thieves in action as they carried out Sunday’s daylight robbery at Paris’s world-famous museum.

The footage, obtained by French broadcaster BFMTV, purportedly shows what has been called one of the most brazen art thefts in recent memory.

The short clip appears to show someone inside the Louvre’s Apollo Gallery, which was home to some of the museum’s most priceless treasures.

Footage taken by an anonymous bystander shows a person in a bright yellow jacket standing beside a glass display case.

The amateur footage was replayed for BFMTV, who filmed that phone's screen and verified it Sunday. The Associated Press has not been able to independently confirm its authenticity.

According to French authorities, the thieves executed a highly coordinated operation that unfolded just after the museum opened to the public in the morning.

At around 9:30 a.m., thieves used a basket lift to reach the Louvre’s facade, forcing open a window to gain entry to the Apollo Gallery, which contains displays of the royal jewels.

According to reports, the group made off with jewels once belonging to Napoleon III’s court, including pieces from Empress Eugénie’s personal collection.

"They breached through a window and made this really brazen. These guys are fast and moving quickly with a purpose, and they breach, and they get in there really quickly," former FBI Art Crime expert Tim Carpenter told Fox News Digital.

After the heist, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez spoke to radio station France Inter and said the thieves "entered from the outside using a basket lift" and "a disc cutter" to slice through glass panes containing precious jewels.

"The investigation has begun, and a detailed list of the stolen items is being compiled," the ministry also said in a statement. "Beyond their market value, these items have inestimable heritage and historical value."

The Louvre remained closed on Monday as investigators combed through the scene and reviewed surveillance footage.

