Joe Rogan and Andrew Schulz mock Harris' claim of people calling her most qualified presidential candidate

Podcaster Joe Rogan and comedian Andrew Schulz blasted former Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent book tour, arguing it is an ironic boon to President Donald Trump.

Harris joined liberal journalist Kara Swisher at the Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C., to discuss her new book, "107 Days," which details her whirlwind experience in the 2024 election. During the interview, Harris touted her own credentials, comparing them to those of the Trump administration and said, "Some people have actually said I was the most qualified candidate ever to run for president."

"I like the ‘some people say,’ very nice, but go ahead," Swisher joked in response.

The phrases "some people say" and "many people are saying" are often considered to be some of Trump’s common phrases typically used before he touts the accomplishments of himself and his administration.

"She was on stage with Kara Swisher, and Kara Swisher was kind of like ragging on her a little bit. She was like, 'Uh, you know, uh, a lot of — some people said that I was the most qualified person to ever run for president' Like, who said that? And Kara's like, 'Some people said that?' Like, who said that?" Rogan said. "You are literally running against a guy who was already president. So, if you're going based on your resume, you're not more qualified than Biden. Biden was the vice president of the United States for eight years!"

Schulz responded on how the GOP is using Harris' book tout to show why she lost the election.

"When she went away for a while, I think you could be like, you could pretend about what she was and what she stood for," Schulz said before highlighting how on her book tour she ignited controversy about why she couldn't pick Pete Buttigieg as her running mate.

Rogan pointed to a 2021 Harris' Columbus Day message that recently resurfaced. Harris said at the time that the U.S. "must not shy away" from its "shameful past" of European explorers who she said ushered "in a wave of devastation for tribal nations."

"Did you see her Columbus Day message to America?" he asked. "Oh God. It was like, 'Don't forget the horrors that the Europeans did to the — OK. Jesus Christ. Scolding!"

Rogan went on to mock how the same people talking about land acknowledgments also push globalism and joked, "Columbus is the only immigrant they hate."

Harris' office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

