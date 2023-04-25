President Biden launches 2024 re-election campaign, Bud Light rivals stealing sales and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

'FINISH THE JOB' - President Biden officially announces bid for re-election, Harris to remain as running mate. Continue reading …

BITTER TASTE - Bud Light rivals stealing sales after Dylan Mulvaney controversy. Continue reading …

TROUBLING TRACKS - Viral AI-generated music mimicking artists sparks dialog over copyright concerns. Continue reading …

NO CASH, NO PRIVACY - Biden admin is quietly planning for a future where you don’t own money, writes Justin Haskins. Continue reading …

CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION - Minnesota WWII veteran marks turning 100 years old, wishes today's young people had 'more backbone.' Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

‘SCI-TECH BULLYING’ - China fumes as Biden admin aims to starve country of AI, tech-related investments. Continue reading …

‘PULLING THE STRINGS’ - White House furiously consulting eco groups ahead of expected power plant crackdown. Continue reading …



‘UNCONSCIONABLE’- Biden vows to tank bipartisan legislation reversing Chinese solar handout. Continue reading …

DEBT CEILING FIGHT - Kevin McCarthy faces major challenge to keep GOP united ahead of vote. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

CONCERNING CONTENT - Controversial 'Gender Queer' tops library group's list of challenged books. Continue reading …



‘ROBS THE VOTERS' - Democrats rip DNC for not holding 2024 primary debates. Continue reading …

'GREAT DAY FOR WOMEN’ - Nikki Haley taunts CNN's Don Lemon over firing. Continue reading …

HEMORRHAGING MONEY - CNN insider says staffers 'pissed' at network for reportedly spending millions on Gayle King for weekly show. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

SEAN HANNITY - Hunter Biden's criminal case has been revived from the dead. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - Whatever happened to hope and change? Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

AL-ASSAD ACCUSED - Syria's murderous dictator brought in from cold amid failing US foreign policy in Mideast: experts. Continue reading …

SHIELDING SENSITIVE DATA - AI leak crisis: How to prevent company secrets from being fed to ChatGPT. Continue reading …

NEVER FRIENDS - Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton's relationship is 'nonexistent,' expert claims. Continue reading …



DEVASTATING DIAGNOSIS - 'Curb your Enthusiasm' star Richard Lewis 'finished' after Parkinson’s discovery: Top career highlights. Continue reading …



WATCH: An American Airlines flight headed to Phoenix from Columbus, Ohio, was forced to land after an engine fire. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: DOD says USS Truxtun, Puller to be stationed near Sudan to assist with evacuation. See video …



WATCH: Biden is in trouble with his party: Karl Rove. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Oddly enough, Hunter's criminal case has been revived from the dead, only days after a career IRS supervisor filed for official whistleblower protection, accusing the federal government of shielding Hunter from criminal charges."

- SEAN HANNITY

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.