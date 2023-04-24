Expand / Collapse search
Controversial 'Gender Queer' tops library group's list of challenged books

The American Library Association notes that the book has been challenged for LGBTQIA+ and sexually explicit content

Joshua Q. Nelson
By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
GOP pushes for parental access to schools, lessons, books  Video

GOP pushes for parental access to schools, lessons, books 

Fight for Schools executive director Ian Prior says schools focus too much on social issues over academics and parents should have more transparency in their children’s education.

The book "Gender Queer" topped a library group’s list of challenged books. 

According to the American Library Association, "Gender Queer: A Memoir," by Maia Kobabe, was the No. 1 title on the most challenged books in 2022 for the second year in a row. The book has been challenged for LGBTQIA+ and sexually explicit content.

Each year, the ALA's Office for Intellectual Freedom (OIF) creates a list of the Top 10 Most Challenged Books to keep the public informed about censorship in libraries and schools. 

'GENDER QUEER' AUTHOR DOUBLES DOWN ON EXTREMELY GRAPHIC IMAGES OF SEX ACTS, SAYS IT COULD HAVE BEEN WORSE

"The lists are based on information from reports filed by library professionals and community members and from news stories published throughout the United States," the ALA says on its website.

Library book shelves

Books  (iStock)

"Gender Queer" has courted major controversy among America’s parents for being in public school libraries throughout the U.S. and has been challenged for its depictions and descriptions of oral sex, as well as discussions on masturbation. 

CALIFORNIA DAD SAYS 8-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER 'FORCED' TO LEARN ABOUT BEING TRANSGENDER: 'OUT OF LEFT FIELD'

The book also discusses Kobabe's journey of self-discovery towards identifying outside the "gender binary." 

Fox News Digital previously reported on the book’s author Kobabe defending the sexually explicit graphic images in the memoir during an interview with NPR.

Library shelves full of books

Photo full library shelves after Governor DeSantis signed into law re-evaluating the books allowed in Florida Schools. The photo was posted in contrast to the one posted by fired substitute teacher Brian Covey. (Duval County Public Schools)

Furthermore, a newly released report revealed that nearly 1,500 books were banned in the first half of the 2022-2023 school year. According to PEN America’s Index of School Book Bans lists, there were 1,477 instances of individual books banned during the first half of the 2022-23 school year. 

KENTUCKY DISTRICT OFFICIAL INVOKES ADOLF HITLER IN DEFENSE OF 'PORNOGRAPHY' BOOK CHALLENGED BY MOM

PEN America recorded more book bans during the fall 2022 semester than in each of the prior two semesters.

PEN America also reports that 30% of the "unique titles" banned are books about race, racism, or feature characters of color. They also note that 26% of unique titles banned have LGBTQ+ characters or themes.

PEN America claimed that they have tracked book-banning efforts for the past two years by documenting the growth of groups advocating for book bans, the widespread challenges to books across the nation, efforts on the local level such as school district policies and procedures, and the state-level policies.

Maia Kobabe gender queer banned book pornographic

Maia Kobabe, the author of "Gender Queer," one of the most banned books in America. (Maia Kebab | YouTube/Screenshot)

The book ban issue has been prevalent in red states such as Texas, Florida, Missouri, Utah, and South Carolina, where local school boards took up the issue.

